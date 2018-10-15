Shashi Naidoo was 'offered' R1,5-million not to join BDS during 'Gaza s**thole' saga

Model and entrepreneur Shashi Naidoo has revealed that in addition to the threats to her life after she called Gaza a "sh**hole", she was also offered R1,5-million to not accept assistance from a Palestinian organisation BDS.

In June, Shashi sparked widespread outrage over her comments about Gaza. Shortly after she was hauled over the coals Shashi held a press conference together with Palestinian solidarity group BDS, who also arranged a "fact-finding" trip for her to Palestine.