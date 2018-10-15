Shashi Naidoo was 'offered' R1,5-million not to join BDS during 'Gaza s**thole' saga
Shashi Naidoo had to defend her 'humanitarian status' after tweeps came for her.
Model and entrepreneur Shashi Naidoo has revealed that in addition to the threats to her life after she called Gaza a "sh**hole", she was also offered R1,5-million to not accept assistance from a Palestinian organisation BDS.
In June, Shashi sparked widespread outrage over her comments about Gaza. Shortly after she was hauled over the coals Shashi held a press conference together with Palestinian solidarity group BDS, who also arranged a "fact-finding" trip for her to Palestine.
The debacle reared its head again when a person on Twitter question Shashi about her affiliation to BDS.
Is that why the bds turned you after all the pressure?— Joshua Maraney (@Joshmar18) October 12, 2018
Shashi went on to defend herself after the tweep said she was not a humanitarian. It was then that she revealed she was offered money.
"I was offered 1.5 million to not take the stage with BDS. I was also physically threatened to stay away. I did what my conscious dictated."
You want to get real, I was offered 1.5 million to not take the stage with BDS. I was also physically threatened to stay away. I did what my conscious dictated. You are the one bullying right now. https://t.co/ooKWQgYzS8— SHASHI NAIDOO (@SHASHINAIDOO) October 13, 2018
This is not a religious issue, it is a humanitarian one. The truth is most of my friends are still Jewish and accept that I am the same person just with different political views. https://t.co/moQqYtx0vf— SHASHI NAIDOO (@SHASHINAIDOO) October 13, 2018
After the debacle, which made headlines across the country Shashi took a break from social media and she's stayed away from "deep" political issues.
However, Shashi has been subjected to questions from tweeps who want to know what the progress in her "journey to learn" from her mistakes is.
This because along with her apology for the Gaza comments, Shashi said she would turn the mistake into a for her and to educate others.
The education opportunities are endless. And in reference to joining another team, yes it does make me happy to know that I will be on the right side of history... That is all that really matters. https://t.co/0511riZjfy— SHASHI NAIDOO (@SHASHINAIDOO) October 13, 2018