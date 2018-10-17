EXTRACT | Tumi Morake: Black people accused me of being too friendly with whites

In an extract provided to TshisaLIVE from Tumi Morake's upcoming memoir And Then Mama Said... she gets candid about her weight battles and dealing with race.

In the revealing extract Tumi opened up about how she went from not caring about her looks to fighting for her life and almost suffered heart failure.

The star, who was taken to the BCCSA for making a racial analogy on radio that rubbed some listeners up the wrong way also spoke about race and how she was often accused of being too friendly to whites.

Here are five revelations from the extract:

Being fat-shamed in an interview

In an interview for the cover of a local magazine, a journalist apparently candidly said, ‘You are overweight and aren’t the typical pretty girl we see in the industry; what do you attribute your success to?’

I was momentarily gutted. I thought she was, in effect, saying that I did not belong in the industry. All because of my looks. I think it was the matter-of-fact way she said it that stung as though it was an obvious fact that I was well aware of.

Being on the verge of heart failure

The buttered side of the bread is where the love lives. I committed to a weight-loss programme in 2016 after my Discovery Vitality test results indicated that I was more than ten years older in health than my actual age.

I was shocked. I found it unacceptable that I was rushing to my grave because I wasn’t taking care of my health.

The signs that it was time for a change were there too. I once collapsed in the middle of a rehearsal. I was on high stilts, and someone caught me halfway to the floor. (Yes, on stilts. I have so many tricks up my sleeve, man; it’s part of my industry longevity.) The doctor said I had the symptoms of someone on the verge of heart failure.