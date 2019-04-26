LISTEN | Cassper spits bars on Twitter hate, abuse & fake outrage on fire verse

Cassper Nyovest topped the South African Twitter trends list on Friday after dropping a heated verse for Mass The Difference's track What's Wrong With Me.

Cassper saw a video and heard Mass' track on Twitter earlier this week and loved it! He sang the relatively unknown rapper's praises and promised to not only co-sign him but to gift him with a verse for the song.

And on Friday, he provided proof that he was a man of his word, with a FIRE verse that left Twitter pleasantly surprised by his bars.

Plus, true to Cassper's style, he capitalised on rapping about things that he knew would grab Twitter's attention noma'kanjani.

In the short verse, he takes aim at tweeps' temporary anger at issues like abuse and the Twitter hate that is always 'thrown' his way.

You can download the full song here.

But in case you can't wait that long, here's the verse below: