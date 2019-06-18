TshisaLIVE

LOL! Tweeps think Rasta & Mabena are in the same WhatsApp group!

Rasta did the things again on Youth Day and tweeps think he's disrespectful to the dead

18 June 2019 - 12:20 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rasta's drawing of the iconic June 16 picture left Twitter in stitches.
Rasta's drawing of the iconic June 16 picture left Twitter in stitches.
Image: Twitter/Adv. Barry Roux

As far as art goes, Mzansi is convinced that Rasta is Mabena and Mabena is Rasta, especially after his recent take of the iconic June '76 picture of an injured Hector Peterson being carried.

The iconic picture, which resurfaces every year as the June 16 celebrations unfold, was never ready for Rasta's version which he took the opportunity to unveil on Sunday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the student uprising.

While it was hard to see the resemblance other than the pose captured on the painting, Rasta seemed pretty proud of his work.

Tweeps on the other hand were not sure who the people in the painting were, which was disappointing considering the fact that Rasta has been doing a good job of drawing portraits recently. He went and completely messed up Hector Peterson...

If you listened closely you could hear tweeps going: "Rasta mara why? Please disappoint us again Rasta, disappoint us again! We knew it."

Here are some of the hilarious reactions.

MORE

WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

Angry fans have threatened to boycott the station if their demands are not met.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Kid Tini says music is his 'only' plan & he won't let any drama mess with that

'I finished matric and I knew, I had already made up my mind, about how I was going to make my mark in the world and make my money'
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

DJ Zinhle on protecting Kairo from the spotlight: Sometimes I panic

"We do what we can to protect her but sometimes I get scared"
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest on hospital scare: I was going too hard and crashed

Cassper was soon back in action, performing on stage.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | The Fergusons are ready to break local TV screens with a new drama TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | 'Days of Our Life' star Alison Sweeney's living her best life in the ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first snap of baby Archie's face TshisaLIVE
  4. Emtee speaks out on 'leaving' Ambitiouz and having no car or home TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dramatic dashcam footage of robbery outside Joburg mosque
Fans demand DJ Fresh's return to Metro FM
X