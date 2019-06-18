LOL! Tweeps think Rasta & Mabena are in the same WhatsApp group!
Rasta did the things again on Youth Day and tweeps think he's disrespectful to the dead
As far as art goes, Mzansi is convinced that Rasta is Mabena and Mabena is Rasta, especially after his recent take of the iconic June '76 picture of an injured Hector Peterson being carried.
The iconic picture, which resurfaces every year as the June 16 celebrations unfold, was never ready for Rasta's version which he took the opportunity to unveil on Sunday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the student uprising.
While it was hard to see the resemblance other than the pose captured on the painting, Rasta seemed pretty proud of his work.
Tweeps on the other hand were not sure who the people in the painting were, which was disappointing considering the fact that Rasta has been doing a good job of drawing portraits recently. He went and completely messed up Hector Peterson...
If you listened closely you could hear tweeps going: "Rasta mara why? Please disappoint us again Rasta, disappoint us again! We knew it."
Here are some of the hilarious reactions.
