36-year-old slay queen Tebogo Thobejane: Not all slay queens are h**s

The word 'slay queen' immediately brings to mind hourglass shaped Kim Kardashian wannabes, who are usually dependent on rich men to maintain their lifestyles.

But Tebogo Thobejane swears that there's more than one description of a slay queen and she's part of the slay queens that have managed to trick the system and be a self-made entrepreneurs!

Tebogo, who is one of SA's well known slay queen said while she couldn't argue with the connotations attached to the word she wished people could open their minds and not paint all the girls with "small waists and big bootys" with the same brush.

"Not all slay queens are h**s or online prostitutes as people say. I won't say those kinds don't exist but not all of us fall in that category. Yes, we use our bodies but not to exchange sex for luxurious lifestyles, I use my body to sell products, brands and a lifestyle.

"I mean, I won't say I'm a saint and I also won't say that I won't willingly date a guy who doesn't offer financial security along with love but as far as my lifestyle is concerned, I can proudly say I foot my own bill," she said.

The 36-year-old mother of one said she always shocked people when she shared her age. At 36, people thought she'd be "washed out" by now, as has been the fate of many other women who have been tagged as slay queens.

However, she's still here and in fact, she just mastered her social media money making skills and explained how she takes home more money in one week from strategic posts than a person might at their regular 9-5.

"Look, when it comes down to it, there is money to be made from social media. Once you look past all the negative connotations of being an Instagram model, you realise that Instagram makes a lot of money from users and that we shouldn't hesitate to make money off it. Once you find your passions and hone them down, you can bring in over R100k a week on that platform."

Tebogo said she's now going around Mzansi giving talks to young girls on the "the other side of the slay queen narrative". She said it's clear that most teenage girls want that Insta lifestyle and the least she could do is make sure they know all the realities and that they don't have to be the "typical slay queen".

Check out Tebogo's money making snaps below.