WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral

It's safe to say that Cassper Nyovest's fans are stanning hard, so much so that even the neighbourhood dogs are on the lookout.

A video of one of his fans flexing to the single Move For Me, and almost getting mauled in the process, has everyone laughing their lungs out.

The young woman looks like she's just stepped out of a magazine shoot with brows on fleek as she jams to the song. But, shem, things escalate very quickly as a dog begins to bark and chase her.

Lol! Sis went from strutting like a model to looking like she's shooting a scene from a horror movie.