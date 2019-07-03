TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral

Even Cassper had a laugh...

03 July 2019 - 15:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cassper Nyovest shared a video of a fan dancing to his single, 'Move For Me'.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

It's safe to say that Cassper Nyovest's fans are stanning hard, so much so that even the neighbourhood dogs are on the lookout.

A video of one of his fans flexing to the single Move For Me, and almost getting mauled in the process, has everyone laughing their lungs out.

The young woman looks like she's just stepped out of a magazine shoot with brows on fleek as she jams to the song. But, shem, things escalate very quickly as a dog begins to bark and chase her.

Lol! Sis went from strutting like a model to looking like she's shooting a scene from a horror movie.

Even Cassper found it funny, sharing it with his 2.27 million Twitter followers.

He captioned it "Watch till the end!!! Awwww shem skaat. I am not laughing #MoveForMe".

Clearly no dog attack formed against Moghel shall prosper.

We stan a queen who held her phone tight and continued recording even in the face of contracting rabies. 

Like Cass, we're not laughing.

But his followers are. See for yourself:

