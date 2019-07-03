WATCH | A fan flexing to Cassper's song while being chased by a dog goes viral
Even Cassper had a laugh...
It's safe to say that Cassper Nyovest's fans are stanning hard, so much so that even the neighbourhood dogs are on the lookout.
A video of one of his fans flexing to the single Move For Me, and almost getting mauled in the process, has everyone laughing their lungs out.
The young woman looks like she's just stepped out of a magazine shoot with brows on fleek as she jams to the song. But, shem, things escalate very quickly as a dog begins to bark and chase her.
Lol! Sis went from strutting like a model to looking like she's shooting a scene from a horror movie.
Watch till the end 😭. Awwww shem skaat. Im not laughing #MoveForMe pic.twitter.com/cJ9ujL6HBP— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 2, 2019
Even Cassper found it funny, sharing it with his 2.27 million Twitter followers.
He captioned it "Watch till the end!!! Awwww shem skaat. I am not laughing #MoveForMe".
Clearly no dog attack formed against Moghel shall prosper.
We stan a queen who held her phone tight and continued recording even in the face of contracting rabies.
Like Cass, we're not laughing.
But his followers are. See for yourself:
Damn,the dogs really made her move neh?😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qy13sNf3W6— TINTIN OF HOUSE CHILUFYA 🇿🇲 (@MwanaChilufya08) July 2, 2019
Now izinja zakhipha ubuwena straight lendaba yo "move for me " yaphela nya🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Nkanyiso (@Nkanyis88181138) July 2, 2019