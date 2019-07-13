Levels! Somizi's taking Mohale to New York for his birthday

Somizi never holds anything back when he does things for his loved ones, and Mohale's birthday saw him pull out all the stops again. This time with a ticket to New York!

Somizi and Mohale, who have been together since 2017 have been serving Mzansi with #relationshipgoals ever since and Somizi keeps raising the bar.

The radio personality surprised Mohale with a ticket to the States on Tuesday so he can tick off his bucket list item. The ticket came with a lot of flowers and a private dinner.

Mohale's reaction when he saw where he was going will melt your heart!