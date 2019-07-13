TshisaLIVE

Levels! Somizi's taking Mohale to New York for his birthday

Here's other cool things he's done for him

13 July 2019 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Somizi and his bae Mohale Motaung, will be heading to New York to continue Mohale's birthday celebrations.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Somizi never holds anything back when he does things for his loved ones, and Mohale's birthday saw him pull out all the stops again. This time with a ticket to New York!

Somizi and Mohale, who have been together since 2017 have been serving Mzansi with #relationshipgoals ever since and Somizi keeps raising the bar.

The radio personality surprised Mohale with a ticket to the States on Tuesday so he can tick off his bucket list item. The ticket came with a lot of flowers and a private dinner.

Mohale's reaction when he saw where he was going will melt your heart!

Somizi's gift left many of his followers wanting a man like him for themselves and Mohale couldn't help but gush about the love of his love going out of his way to make him happy.

"Somizi: Happy birthday babe - Pack your bags, we’re going to New York," Mohale wrote later on his Instagram with love emojis.

This isn't the first time Somizi has left Mzansi feeling like they need to do better by their partners. A close watch at his social media and his reality show will show you just how much the choreographer believes in sharing all of himself (that means time and money) with his bae.

Remember that time he arranged a weekend away just so he and his bae could recharge?

Or that time he took Mohale all the way to Paris to propose?

There's also the fact that Somizi will almost always have Mohale as his plus one, which means Mohale has all access to some of the most exclusive parties.

But that's not all, Somizi almost always cooks for his bae (and he's amazing at hitting the pot) and the pair always spoil each other with gifts, flowers and chocolates.

Plus they always take the most amazing adventures, together.

Now that is love!

