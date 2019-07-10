A whole lotta fuss over an apology: A DJ Fresh timeline

After the firing of Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane from Metro FM on Tuesday, the radio DJ continues to dominate social media headlines.

Fresh was suspended after a listener complained about his use of 'foul language' on his show. After weeks of speculation, the SABC issued a statement on Tuesday confirming his contract had been ended.

Here's a timeline of the dramatic turn of events as it happened.

Calls for Fresh's return

When news first broke that Fresh had been suspended, unhappy Metro FM listeners called for his return. Fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air and at that point, no details about his departure or the reasons thereof had been given.