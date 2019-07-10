A whole lotta fuss over an apology: A DJ Fresh timeline
After the firing of Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane from Metro FM on Tuesday, the radio DJ continues to dominate social media headlines.
Fresh was suspended after a listener complained about his use of 'foul language' on his show. After weeks of speculation, the SABC issued a statement on Tuesday confirming his contract had been ended.
Here's a timeline of the dramatic turn of events as it happened.
Calls for Fresh's return
When news first broke that Fresh had been suspended, unhappy Metro FM listeners called for his return. Fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air and at that point, no details about his departure or the reasons thereof had been given.
'Only God knows'
Last month he responded to questions about his return to Metro FM after being suspended, telling followers that he was not sure when he would be back on air.
He didn't give a clear answer and said 'Only God knows'.
'Running in one place'
During a recent workout video DJ Fresh sparked fears that he may never be going back to radio when he shared a quote about moving on, writing: "'When it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change' - Angazi Ubani"
Cryptic post
Upon sharing his regret on not listening to his gut under the hilarious #WhenMyGutSaid, DJ Fresh sparked new fears that he wouldn’t be returning to radio.
"When my gut said 'Listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'Seems as if you were right','' he wrote.
The posts led to a massive Twitter discussion on whether Fresh had confirmed his exit from the station.
Breaking the "wall of silence"
Last week, Fresh warned fans that there may not be a resolution to the deadlock between him and the station’s bosses.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, he thanked fans for their support and apologised for the "wall of silence" around his possible return.
"I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It’s been three weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on. It has been as frustrating for you as it has been for me.
“Truth be told, one of the main reasons there has been such a massive silence is because we had an impasse with the corporation. At this stage, I can’t even tell you whether this impasse is breakable.”
'Refused' to apologise
On Tuesday DJ Fresh responded to claims that he apparently refused to apologise for foul language on air that landed him in hot water with the BCCSA and saw him being yanked off the radio for more than three weeks.
Fresh said he had met with management at the SABC and made the offer to apologise.
"A scheduled meeting between Fresh and the SABC occurred when the two weeks lapsed and Fresh agreed to apologise unreservedly".
MetroFM return
TshisaLIVE reported that the SABC had stated DJ Fresh was scheduled to return to Metro FM next week, but reports claimed the star would not do so if he would be forced to apologise on air.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said that the broadcaster had been found guilty by the BCCSA for Fresh's offensive language and, after an absence from its schedule, the star would be returning to air on July 15.
Fresh on TV
While fans demanded that he return to radio, Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika's morning TV show Breaking Dawn alongside Sizwe Dlomo, Gugs Mhlungu and the rest of the team on Tuesday morning.
His presence on show saw the hashtag #Freshon405 making the top trending list on Twitter as thousands took to the platform to welcome Fresh back into their homes.
Goodbye Fresh
After weeks of speculations of whether or not he would be making a come back on Metro FM the SABC on Tuesday released a statement - which almost broke the internet - confirming that his contract had been "terminated".
The broadcaster explained that they had decided to let the DJ go "following unsuccessful engagements" and DJ Fresh's conduct bringing the broadcaster into "disrepute".
Fresh has however denied that he refused to apologise.