A whole lotta fuss over an apology: A DJ Fresh timeline

10 July 2019 - 06:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DJ Fresh at the 2016 Loerie Awards.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi

After the firing of  Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane from Metro FM on Tuesday, the radio DJ continues to dominate social media headlines.

Fresh was suspended after a listener complained about his use of 'foul language' on his show. After weeks of speculation, the SABC issued a statement on Tuesday confirming his contract had been ended. 

Here's a timeline of the dramatic turn of events as it happened.

Calls for Fresh's return

When news first broke that Fresh had been suspended, unhappy Metro FM listeners called for his return. Fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air and at that point, no details about his departure or the reasons thereof had been given.

WATCH | Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports

Angry fans have threatened to boycott the station if their demands are not met.
3 weeks ago

'Only God knows'

Last month he responded to questions about his return to Metro FM after being suspended, telling followers that he was not sure when he would be back on air.

He didn't give a clear answer and said 'Only God knows'.

DJ Fresh on his Metro FM return: 'Your guess is as good as mine - maybe never!'

When will Fresh return to the airwaves?
3 weeks ago

'Running in one place'

During a recent workout video DJ Fresh sparked fears that he may never be going back to radio when he shared a quote about moving on, writing: "'When it starts feeling like you’re running in one place, then it’s time for change' - Angazi Ubani"

DJ Fresh sparks fears he 'may never return to radio' with message about moving on

Fans fear the worst.
1 week ago

Cryptic post

Upon sharing his regret on not listening to his gut under the hilarious #WhenMyGutSaid, DJ Fresh sparked new fears that he wouldn’t be returning to radio.

"When my gut said 'Listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'Seems as if you were right','' he wrote.

The posts led to a massive Twitter discussion on whether Fresh had confirmed his exit from the station.

DJ Fresh’s cryptic posts spark fresh fears he won’t return to radio

"When my gut said 'listen to Euphonik', all of two years ago, I should have! Now I must call him and say 'seems as if you were right'''
1 week ago

Breaking the "wall of silence"

Last week, Fresh warned fans that there may not be a resolution to the deadlock between him and the station’s bosses.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, he thanked fans for their support and apologised for the "wall of silence" around his possible return.

"I need to apologise for the wall of silence. It’s been three weeks of not knowing what the heck is going on. It has been as frustrating for you as it has been for me.

“Truth be told, one of the main reasons there has been such a massive silence is because we had an impasse with the corporation. At this stage, I can’t even tell you whether this impasse is breakable.”

DJ Fresh on Metro FM return: You deserve better than the silence and I'll break it

Fresh has warned that the deadlock between him and management may not be broken
5 days ago

'Refused' to apologise

On Tuesday DJ Fresh responded to claims that he apparently refused to apologise for foul language on air that landed him in hot water with the BCCSA and saw him being yanked off the radio for more than three weeks.

Fresh said he had met with management at the SABC and made the offer to apologise.

"A scheduled meeting between Fresh and the SABC occurred when the two weeks lapsed and Fresh agreed to apologise unreservedly".

DJ Fresh stands firm: I offered to apologise two weeks ago

"Being booked off air for two weeks was punitive, no income for that duration was punishment enough. The additional three weeks off air feels purely ...
23 hours ago

MetroFM return

TshisaLIVE reported that the SABC had stated DJ Fresh was scheduled to return to Metro FM next week, but reports claimed the star would not do so if he would be forced to apologise on air.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said that the broadcaster had been found guilty by the BCCSA for Fresh's offensive language and, after an absence from its schedule, the star would be returning to air on July 15.

DJ Fresh's Metro FM future hangs in the balance as he 'refuses to apologise'

Will Fresh ever return to Metro FM?
1 day ago

Fresh on TV

While fans demanded that he return to radio, Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika's morning TV show Breaking Dawn alongside Sizwe Dlomo, Gugs Mhlungu and the rest of the team on Tuesday morning.

His presence on show saw the hashtag #Freshon405 making the top trending list on Twitter as thousands took to the platform to welcome Fresh back into their homes.

DJ Fresh co-hosts Newzroom Afrika's breakfast show & Mzansi is here for it

Fresh is back, but on TV.
1 day ago

Goodbye Fresh 

After weeks of speculations of whether or not he would be making a come back on Metro FM the SABC on Tuesday released a statement - which almost broke the internet - confirming that his contract had been "terminated".

The broadcaster explained that they had decided to let the DJ go "following unsuccessful engagements" and DJ Fresh's conduct bringing the broadcaster into "disrepute".

Fresh has however denied that he refused to apologise.

Metro FM 'terminates' DJ Fresh's contract with immediate effect

Big Dawg has been officially dismissed by the SABC
18 hours ago

