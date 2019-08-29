Heavy K charges R100k a feature: 'I am an African superstar DJ'

Even though DJ Heavy K has definitely come a long way from performing for peanuts, he has not forgotten the challenges along the way.

Heavy K took to Twitter to reflect on the days when he had to perform for free sometimes.

“I remember I used to deejay for free, sometimes for 2k to 5k a set. But now being able to get paid over 100k for a set, it's actually crazy!”

Heavy K who now proudly owns his own record company, called Drumboss Musik, believes that him getting paid over 100k shows that he has grown beyond just being a “Disc Jockey”.

Dubbing himself an “African Superstar Deejay” Heavy K explained that he wasn't done yet as he planned to infuse more of his passion and love for Mzansi and Africa in his music.