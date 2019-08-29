TshisaLIVE

Heavy K charges R100k a feature: 'I am an African superstar DJ'

29 August 2019 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Heavy K reflects back on his time as a DJ.
Heavy K reflects back on his time as a DJ.
Image: Xanderleigh Dookey

Even though DJ Heavy K has definitely come a long way from performing for peanuts, he has not forgotten the challenges along the way. 

Heavy K took to Twitter to reflect on the days when he had to perform for free sometimes. 

“I remember I used to deejay for free, sometimes for 2k to 5k a set. But now being able to get paid over 100k for a set, it's actually crazy!”

Heavy K who now proudly owns his own record company, called Drumboss Musik, believes that him getting paid over 100k shows that he has grown beyond just being a “Disc Jockey”.

Dubbing himself an “African Superstar Deejay” Heavy K explained that he wasn't done yet as he planned to infuse more of his passion and love for Mzansi and Africa in his music.

He explained that riding your own hype was the best thing one could ever do for themselves.

“No one in these streets would say stuff like Heavy-K used who and who to be relevant. Nah boy, one man band, literally. 99% of my hits I produced them myself 100% with no help or association from any producer, that says a lot about me.”

Proving that he's been in the industry for a good minute, Heavy K explained that he produced hit song Lento at the age of 16.

“Since then I've been turning the game upside down. I'm 28 years old now and I'm still going. Y'all better put 'respect' on my name!”

'I won't open a case just yet': DJ Tira 'hit with a bottle' during gig in Venda

And then one student decides to ruin DJ Tira's set in Venda. But why?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Heavy K to his son: 'Your ability is stronger than your disability'

Heavy K had us deep in our feels.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Prince Kaybee gives R150k to Durban flood victims: The most difficult thing is the loved ones lost

Prince Kaybee has encouraged others to join him in donating to disaster relief efforts.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jamie Foxx does the gwara gwara and we can't actually deal TshisaLIVE
  2. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for giving her a chance when people said ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Pinky Girl quit her IT job after the world realised she was related to Bonang TshisaLIVE
  4. Khloe Kardashian reacts to Lamar Odom's memoir - 'He's allowed to tell his ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi responds to claims that Mohale is not happy and is in it for the money TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X