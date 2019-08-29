Heavy K charges R100k a feature: 'I am an African superstar DJ'
Even though DJ Heavy K has definitely come a long way from performing for peanuts, he has not forgotten the challenges along the way.
Heavy K took to Twitter to reflect on the days when he had to perform for free sometimes.
“I remember I used to deejay for free, sometimes for 2k to 5k a set. But now being able to get paid over 100k for a set, it's actually crazy!”
Heavy K who now proudly owns his own record company, called Drumboss Musik, believes that him getting paid over 100k shows that he has grown beyond just being a “Disc Jockey”.
Dubbing himself an “African Superstar Deejay” Heavy K explained that he wasn't done yet as he planned to infuse more of his passion and love for Mzansi and Africa in his music.
I remember i used to Deejay for free sometimes for 2k to 5k but now being able to get Paid over 100k for a Deejay Set it's actually crazy! Meaning I've grown beyond being just a Disc Jockey! I am an African Superstar Deejay & ain't done.I love my country & I love my Africa❤🙏— #RTD2018ALBUM (@HeavykDrumboss) August 28, 2019
He explained that riding your own hype was the best thing one could ever do for themselves.
“No one in these streets would say stuff like Heavy-K used who and who to be relevant. Nah boy, one man band, literally. 99% of my hits I produced them myself 100% with no help or association from any producer, that says a lot about me.”
Riding your own hype is there best thing ever! No one in these streets would say staff like Heavy-K used who & who to be relevant nha boy one man band literally..99% of my hits I produced them myself 100% with no help or association from any producer! that says alot about me.— #RTD2018ALBUM (@HeavykDrumboss) August 28, 2019
Proving that he's been in the industry for a good minute, Heavy K explained that he produced hit song Lento at the age of 16.
“Since then I've been turning the game upside down. I'm 28 years old now and I'm still going. Y'all better put 'respect' on my name!”
I produced "Lento" at the age of 16 years old! Since then I've been turning the game upside down I'm 28 years old now & I'm still going y'all better put "RESPECT" on my name!— #RTD2018ALBUM (@HeavykDrumboss) August 29, 2019