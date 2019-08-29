'If all we do is sit around and tweet, this country will rot': Sjava

Keyboard activism must fall. No amount of characters per tweet and retweets will solve the problems facing SA and its youth. Instead, unity and actively tackling issues are needed to begin to see progress, otherwise everything will soon spiral out of control.

This is the view of award-winning musician Sjava. “The reason why our country izobola (will rot) and be f##ed up is because our generation only tweets, we don't come together and go out there and take action on ANYTHING,” he tweeted.