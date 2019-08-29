TshisaLIVE

'If all we do is sit around and tweet, this country will rot': Sjava

29 August 2019 - 10:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Sjava has encouraged young people to actively deal with issues that affect them instead of hiding behind their screens and tweeting.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Keyboard activism must fall. No amount of characters per tweet and retweets will solve the problems facing SA and its youth. Instead, unity and actively tackling issues are needed to begin to see progress, otherwise everything will soon spiral out of control.

This is the view of award-winning musician Sjava. “The reason why our country izobola (will rot) and be f##ed up is because our generation only tweets, we don't come together and go out there and take action on ANYTHING,” he tweeted.

Some of his fans agreed, while others asked what he was doing to change things.

Here's a glimpse of the comments:

