'If all we do is sit around and tweet, this country will rot': Sjava
Keyboard activism must fall. No amount of characters per tweet and retweets will solve the problems facing SA and its youth. Instead, unity and actively tackling issues are needed to begin to see progress, otherwise everything will soon spiral out of control.
This is the view of award-winning musician Sjava. “The reason why our country izobola (will rot) and be f##ed up is because our generation only tweets, we don't come together and go out there and take action on ANYTHING,” he tweeted.
The reason why our country izobola and be fucked up it’s because our generation only tweets we don’t come together go out there and take action on ANYTHING!!!!!!— Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) August 28, 2019
Some of his fans agreed, while others asked what he was doing to change things.
Here's a glimpse of the comments:
Unfortunately the number of likes and retweets is all it takes these days to be seen as STANDING for something with our Generation😔😔. #Kusazoshuba🥺💔— Bunny_ (@Bunnzo) August 28, 2019
Like how you are tweeting now bafo🤔 actions speaks louder than tweets angilwi!— Gstyl (@GstylMusica) August 28, 2019
Start and we shall follow you, what are you doing yourself?— Roxxy Amanda (@roxxy_amanda) August 28, 2019
Ukhuluma nje nkabi ukuphi Wena? Usempini? pic.twitter.com/ymPF19kqXz— Sgegede🇿🇦🕳️ (@Owen_Nhlapo) August 28, 2019
We haven't learned anything from Mama Winnie and Charlotte Maceke. We are temporarily hyped up by serious issues but the next day we discussing butt hot babes. Criminals are roaming the streets of SA bcz we don't take action. Any bad behavior u don't condemn will continue.— Nonhlanhla (@nonhlemtho) August 28, 2019
Iqiniso bhuti!! when real issues are raised, people are called names!!!we all have a role to play. its now or never!!— bongani mkhawane (@BonganiMkhawane) August 28, 2019