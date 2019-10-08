Kim K’s Paris robbery to be made into a movie

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will re-live moments from her Paris robbery after it emerged that the $10.6m (about R161.6m) jewellery heist is reportedly being turned into a movie.

Kim's horrific experience of being robbed at gunpoint by a group of criminals dressed as policemen took place while she was attending Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

The incident took place at a luxury apartment, where The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was staying.

According to CNN Entertainment, the French Interior Ministry said that five men threatened the mansion concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the private apartment.