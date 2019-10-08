TshisaLIVE

Kim K’s Paris robbery to be made into a movie

08 October 2019 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris apartment in 2016.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will re-live moments from her Paris robbery after it emerged that the $10.6m (about R161.6m) jewellery heist is reportedly being turned into a movie.

Kim's horrific experience of being robbed at gunpoint by a group of criminals dressed as policemen took place while she was attending Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

The incident took place at a luxury apartment, where The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was staying.

According to CNN Entertainment, the French Interior Ministry said that five men threatened the mansion concierge with a weapon, handcuffed him and forced him to open the private apartment.

They also reported that two of the men were able to gain entry to Kim's room, according to the Paris prosecutor's office, and a gun was held to her head.

The movie, to be called Fashion Week, will be adapted from a 130-page graphic novel that cult French writer and director Joann Sfar wrote, but which is yet to be published.

Sfar is one of France's best-known comic and graphic novel authors. He made Gainsbourg, the acclaimed 2010 biopic about hard-living French singer and songwriter Je t'aime.

EWN reported Sfar as saying that the movie would be about “a group of old-school crooks who eye up the jewellery of an influential celebrity and find themselves swept up in the whirlwind of the fashion world”.

He said it was “liberally based on the raid on Kim Kardashian”.

