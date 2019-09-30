September's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?

As the weather warms up, we can shake off those heavy coats and reinvent our wardrobes. Cue a surge of romantic dresses, florals in abundance and skin, skin and more skin!

Whether our favourite celebs have been overseas catching the last rays of sunshine in the northern hemisphere, or getting ready to hit the beach, pool or patio at home, we've been taking note of what they're wearing.

Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers this September:

BEST DRESSED

AYANDA THABETHE

The monochromatic fashion trend has taken over our Instagram feeds, and we're here for it! Whether it's donning a bright and bold hue like actress Ayanda Thabethe or soft and subtle shades like model Blue Mbombo, there's an understated elegance to wearing a single colour head to toe.

Thabethe proves you can rock this trend anywhere — even lounging on a yacht in Italy. The sunnies and sleeked-back hair give her outfit a hip-hop edge, and if there was ever an outfit made for those funky shoes, this is it.