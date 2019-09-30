September's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month?
As the weather warms up, we can shake off those heavy coats and reinvent our wardrobes. Cue a surge of romantic dresses, florals in abundance and skin, skin and more skin!
Whether our favourite celebs have been overseas catching the last rays of sunshine in the northern hemisphere, or getting ready to hit the beach, pool or patio at home, we've been taking note of what they're wearing.
Here's our pick of the best and worst dressed A-listers this September:
BEST DRESSED
AYANDA THABETHE
The monochromatic fashion trend has taken over our Instagram feeds, and we're here for it! Whether it's donning a bright and bold hue like actress Ayanda Thabethe or soft and subtle shades like model Blue Mbombo, there's an understated elegance to wearing a single colour head to toe.
Thabethe proves you can rock this trend anywhere — even lounging on a yacht in Italy. The sunnies and sleeked-back hair give her outfit a hip-hop edge, and if there was ever an outfit made for those funky shoes, this is it.
LERATO SENGADI
We've yet to find another local celeb who embodies publicist Lerato Sengadi's natural sense of style. Whether in high fashion, loungewear or streetwear, the widow of rapper HHP seldom puts a foot wrong.
Sengadi seamlessly juxtaposes her culture and her fashion choices without the result being kitschy or overly novel. This outfit by SA label Imprint, which she wore in Paris, is a perfect example of her enviable Afro chicness.
CIARA
There's something so exciting about seeing a celeb's fashion risk pay off. Serving us racing car chic, singer Ciara stole the show at New York Fashion Week. The American singer took an already stylish to the next level by simply adding green gloves and a utility-style belt.
WORST DRESSED
JESSICA NKOSI
We've seen how to do a monochromatic look, now here's an example of how NOT to do it.
This ill-fitting green outfit just makes Jessica Nkosi look uncomfortable. By pulling in every direction, the creased pants are drawing attention to all the wrong places, while the sheer top makes the beautiful actress's whole ensemble look cheap.
The only redeeming factors are her makeup, and maybe those shoes — but only if they were worn with an entirely different outfit!
KHANYA MKANGISA
Pairing denim shorts and stilettos is a look that inspires mixed reactions: some love the fact that it elongates the leg, while others find it too top-heavy.
Like most things in life, fashion is subjective, but this combination is one of our biggest pet peeves. We would have paired these pants with chunky block heels and a white button-up shirt, offering a balanced look from top to bottom.
NICKI MINAJ
An outfit should never confuse you. Without opening your mouth, people should know who you are, where you going, and what your style is — something rapper Nicki Minaj still seems to be trying to figure out.
In this outfit, her hair says beach, her boots say club, and her ill-fitting stain dress says ... pure bad taste.