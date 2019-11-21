La Sauce: People always mistake me for a rapper

La Sauce may be one of the hottest musos in Mzansi right now, but don't even think of asking her to drop some bars for you.

The singer told TshisaLIVE that she is sometimes mistaken for a rapper, which leads to some awkward and hilarious moments.

“A lot of people think that I am a rapper. I also get told that I sound like a rapper, like they are expecting me to start rapping.

“I think that is why I took this direction with my music and my sound, because I want to show my versatility.”

La Sauce has a new single out, Emafini, that is not about to compete at the SA hip-hop awards but is all about love and the emotions that come with it.

“It has been a long wait for my people but I think it was worth the wait. This song has a different sound to it. It is a lot more mature. I have found a grounding.

“It is a love song, about people who are in love. It is about the emotion you feel when you are in love. It was inspired by the people around me and what I see.”