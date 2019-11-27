TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee spills the tea on dating someone with a car & more money

27 November 2019 - 13:51 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee opened up about his past relationship struggles.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has spilt major tea on his previous relationships, admitting to leaving a woman for someone with a car and more money than him.

The star weighed in on a conversation about men leaving women for someone financially better off, saying he had done exactly that. 

He said the relationship didn't last long – he didn't stick around for longer than a month.

When asked if he felt less of a man because she earned more than him, Prince Kaybee said, “to some degree”.

The star then changed gears and spoke about another relationship hardship: “The worst thing in a relationship is when your partner expresses their feelings about what you guys are going through on social media, but fails to address it to the intended person,” he wrote.

He said even in that scenario, blocking the person was not an option.

