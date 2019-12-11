TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam’s' Leshole is forever breathing through the wound

Dude is going through the most after discovering his girlfriend is cheating

11 December 2019 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Thabo Mkhabela plays Leshole in 'Skeem Saam'.
If breathing through the wound was a person, it would be Skeem Saam's Leshole. The dude just can't catch a break.

Fans were quarter to dusting off that petition to stop the show's writers from picking on their fav after he caught his girlfriend, Nomasonto, in bed with another man.

Leshole has been acting all nervous lately, with his dad even wondering if he was planning to propose.

Luckily he wasn't about to, because Nomasonto was acting more confusing than a load-shedding schedule.

When Leshole gifted her a watch and told her that time stops when he is with her, she nearly burst into tears and ran off to the ladies.

As she dashed, Leshole noticed that Mxo was calling.

Sis continued to string both guys along, faking tummy aches and other excuses not to be seen in the same room with them.

Eventually Leshole got suspicious and alerted the police to Mxo “intimidating” his girlfriend. When he went to speak to her about it, they got into a fight, but were interrupted by Mxo coming to the door.

Leshole hid in the cupboard, but heard everything as the pair played bedroom gymnastics.

When he finally left, he looked defeated and couldn't even say a word to Nomasonto.

Fans of the show were heartbroken by what they had witnessed and flooded social media with messages and memes slamming the writers for putting Leshole through the most.

