IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam’s' Leshole is forever breathing through the wound

If breathing through the wound was a person, it would be Skeem Saam's Leshole. The dude just can't catch a break.

Fans were quarter to dusting off that petition to stop the show's writers from picking on their fav after he caught his girlfriend, Nomasonto, in bed with another man.

Leshole has been acting all nervous lately, with his dad even wondering if he was planning to propose.

Luckily he wasn't about to, because Nomasonto was acting more confusing than a load-shedding schedule.

When Leshole gifted her a watch and told her that time stops when he is with her, she nearly burst into tears and ran off to the ladies.

As she dashed, Leshole noticed that Mxo was calling.