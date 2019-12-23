Fans weigh in on the 'Rick Ross Block Party' tour drama
The US rapper ditched the East London instalment of the tour on Sunday night, hours after the Durban leg was cancelled due to 'lack of funding'
In a shocking turn of events, US rapper Rick Ross refused to perform at the East London instalment of the Rick Ross Block Party, which was set to take place on Sunday evening at Buffalo Park Stadium.
This after, the Durban leg of the rapper's tour was cancelled on Saturday due to “lack of funding”. A third show at Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng on Tuesday hangs in the balance.
Event organisers NuWave Entertainment released a statement on social media.
“Following the Durban show cancellation yesterday [Saturday], it is with great disappointment and regret that the East London leg of the tour will not have Rick Ross performing,” it read.
The US rapper, who landed in Johannesburg on Saturday night, is apparently set to return to the States on Monday amid allegations of a breach of contract by NuWave Entertainment.
“The East London organisers are deeply disappointed by this and have done their utmost to secure the first international festivals in the province. All attempts to salvage the contract with the Ross team proved fruitless.”
Taking to Instagram Live, Ross slammed the organisers.
Mahikeng promoter Kabelo Ncholo hit back at the allegations in a statement released on Instagram.
“It's very interesting Rick Ross that the only show that paid you full for your performance in South Africa is the one you attack and label fake. You expected me to still pay for two other failed shows in cash, within one hour in US dollars, for you to perform at our show. I listened to your unrealistic conditions and didn't want to hear a word,” read part of the statement.
Tickets bought through Webtickets will be refunded and all reimbursement details will be shared accordingly in the upcoming week.
Meanwhile, social media was flooded with comments from fans who weighed in on the fiasco.
East london people getting dressed for Rick Ross 😩 pic.twitter.com/1vhuRSBGhg— Yandani (@Yandani_YM) December 22, 2019
Guys are you sure that it was gonna be Rick Ross not Ricky Rick Lona ebezo performer EL🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/2P5cOveMzj— Ice-t Piliso © (@Ice_tPiliso) December 22, 2019
Rick Ross when you guys said you’re going to the RICK ROSS block party pic.twitter.com/E3MddM88hW— mezz (@mihleee_b) December 22, 2019
Rick Ross just called out "fake promoter" on his IG stories. I'm shook bathong— Onkarabile. (@OnkaGR) December 22, 2019
🙆🏾♀️😯👀
12:26 Special Edition ??? Mmabatho Stadium ??? pic.twitter.com/woT2ltHqYF
Empty rick Ross venue as we wait pic.twitter.com/ZgTjoWUvlS— bulelani (@touchline_19th) December 22, 2019
If Rick Ross had pitched up at this time of year, ninjas would have taken him to their stokvel meetings for sure! Phela last time namuthuma e tuck shop...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) December 22, 2019
To those who bought tickets to see Rick Ross perform in East London, please sing along pic.twitter.com/cCN8Mslb28— Nkanyezi (@Nkanyezi_IV) December 22, 2019