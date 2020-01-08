IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist
The first episode of TV reality show Mnakwethu went off like fireworks on Tuesday, with fans slamming a man who wanted to introduce polygamy into his marriage.
The show, hosted by businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku, documents the journey married men take to enter polygamist relationships.
The show kicked off with 26-year-old Nhlanhla “Qondanisa” Sibisi from KZN sharing his desire to take a second wife.
He met his wife, Sithokozile, at school and wants to add a sister wife to the relationship.
He said he did not like keeping secrets and didn't want to cheat on his wife, so he was introducing the idea of polygamy.
“Women appreciate honesty from a man,” he added.
He said there were certain things he couldn't do — if his wife was sick he couldn't cook or look after the children. She would still need to do it, so he was looking for a second wife to help.
He said if Sithokozile rejected his request she should remember that he paid lobola for her, meaning he “bought” her and she should follow his rules.
But sis wasn't having any of it and gave him a good roasting.
“After everything that we have been through? You want a second wife because you can now stand on your own two feet?”
She eventually agreed to the arrangement, but wasn't the only one angry at Nhlanhla.
Social media was soon flooded with memes and messages from fans of the show. They slammed Nhlanhla and said he needed a helper not another wife. They added that he had no right to treat his wife like his property.
Others joked that he should move out of a back room before he tries to provide for a second wife.
Here are some of the reactions:
