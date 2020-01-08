TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist

08 January 2020 - 10:54 By Kyle Zeeman
Musa Mseleku is the host of 'Mnakwethu'.
Musa Mseleku is the host of 'Mnakwethu'.
Image: Via Instagram

The first episode of TV reality show Mnakwethu went off like fireworks on Tuesday, with fans slamming a man who wanted to introduce polygamy into his marriage.

The show, hosted by businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku, documents the journey married men take to enter polygamist relationships.

The show kicked off with 26-year-old Nhlanhla “Qondanisa” Sibisi from KZN sharing his desire to take a second wife.

He met his wife, Sithokozile, at school and wants to add a sister wife to the relationship.

He said he did not like keeping secrets and didn't want to cheat on his wife, so he was introducing the idea of polygamy.

“Women appreciate honesty from a man,” he added.

He said there were certain things he couldn't do — if his wife was sick he couldn't cook or look after the children. She would still need to do it, so he was looking for a second wife to help.

IN MEMES | Fans believe MaYeni is Musa Mseleku's 'one true love'!

The way Musa looks at MaYeni and how her every wish is his command planted ideas in tweeps' heads.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

He said if Sithokozile rejected his request she should remember that he paid lobola for her, meaning he “bought” her and she should follow his rules.

But sis wasn't having any of it and gave him a good roasting.

“After everything that we have been through? You want a second wife because you can now stand on your own two feet?”

She eventually agreed to the arrangement, but wasn't the only one angry at Nhlanhla.

Social media was soon flooded with memes and messages from fans of the show. They slammed Nhlanhla and said he needed a helper not another wife. They added that he had no right to treat his wife like his property.

Others joked that he should move out of a back room before he tries to provide for a second wife.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE

IN MEMES | Twitter ready to 'sit down' with Mseleku over his treatment of Sne

Musa needs to fix his behaviour towards Sne before he becomes an enemy of his reality show viewers
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it

The Uthando Nes'thembu star says she didn't 'choose' polygamy
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

How polygamist Musa Mseleku stole the show in 2018

What's reality TV with Musa and co?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  2. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Why don’t you get a car? Mohale claps back HARD at troll! TshisaLIVE
  5. The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X