IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist

The first episode of TV reality show Mnakwethu went off like fireworks on Tuesday, with fans slamming a man who wanted to introduce polygamy into his marriage.

The show, hosted by businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku, documents the journey married men take to enter polygamist relationships.

The show kicked off with 26-year-old Nhlanhla “Qondanisa” Sibisi from KZN sharing his desire to take a second wife.

He met his wife, Sithokozile, at school and wants to add a sister wife to the relationship.

He said he did not like keeping secrets and didn't want to cheat on his wife, so he was introducing the idea of polygamy.

“Women appreciate honesty from a man,” he added.

He said there were certain things he couldn't do — if his wife was sick he couldn't cook or look after the children. She would still need to do it, so he was looking for a second wife to help.