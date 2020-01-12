Lexi on her post-partum body: I find it unattractive, uncomfortable and always in the way

It's a new year and Lexi Van is on a mission to get back into shape and get rid of her post-partum “fupa”.

Lexi and Mandla Hlatshwayo welcomed their first child together in April last year.

Lexi has been nothing but real about her journey as a new mom, including the struggles she's faced with her body.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Lexi again opened up about how much she dislikes her post-pregnancy body and how she plans to get rid of the weight she's gained.

“I have a fupa right now. I wasn't lucky enough to bounce back after birth. I find it unattractive, uncomfortable and it's always in the way. I hate it!!! But right now, I'm back to eating very strict & clean. I hope my fupa will be gone by March.”

In December, Lexi pleaded with women on social media to be kinder to new moms after she was constantly bullied online.

“I have a typical post-partum body, which I hate, but here I am waking up every day, being a mom, making sure I'm keeping my baby alive and happy & smiling behind all the post-partum emotions I have to suppress.”