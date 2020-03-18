John Kani's play in London cancelled amid Covid-19 lockdown measures

The play, which had been running at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon and was set to begin in London this week, was cancelled on Tuesday after British prime minister Boris Johnson urged the public to stop visiting pubs, restaurants, theatres “and other social venues”.

An upbeat John took to Twitter to share the bad news and thanked all those who had supported the show.

“London, the prime minister has closed all theatres, public gatherings, pubs, restaurants, football and sports to halt the spread of this virus. So my play has closed in London. We were only left with two weeks to go anyway. Thank you to all who supported us. What run!”