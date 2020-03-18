TshisaLIVE

John Kani's play in London cancelled amid Covid-19 lockdown measures

The veteran actor is upbeat, despite the news

18 March 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
John Kani's play has ended two weeks early.
John Kani's play has ended two weeks early.
Image: ARMAND HOUGH

John Kani's play, Kunene and the King, has become the latest high-profile production to be put on ice amid lockdown measures to prevent the worldwide spread of Covid-19.

The play, which had been running at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon and was set to begin in London this week, was cancelled on Tuesday after British prime minister Boris Johnson urged the public to stop visiting pubs, restaurants, theatres “and other social venues”.

An upbeat John took to Twitter to share the bad news and thanked all those who had supported the show.

“London, the prime minister has closed all theatres, public gatherings, pubs, restaurants, football and sports to halt the spread of this virus. So my play has closed in London. We were only left with two weeks to go anyway. Thank you to all who supported us. What run!”

The Market Theatre in Johannesburg announced that it would suspend all plays this week, while the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town announced on Monday that it would be closing its doors to the public until the end of April.

“This is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of declaring ... a state of disaster and the University of Cape Town’s executive decision to implement precautionary, proactive measures to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus,” said theatre management in a statement.

President Ramaphosa announced several restrictions to stop the spread of the deadly virus on Sunday, including a ban on all gatherings of 100 people or more.

MORE

Trevor Noah postpones comedy tour amid coronavirus outbreak

'I will be postponing all tour dates for the next month'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Emtee gets cautious over coronavirus: I’m not passing blunts

Emtee is going to be careful when he blazes up
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Somizi gets tested for Covid-19, expresses concern about the cost

Somizi was tested for the coronavirus and expressed concern about the virus and how much it cost to be tested
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'Musicians are about to be very hungry’: Celebs weigh in on coronavirus measures

'Finally, that travel ban we were asking for ... '
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ayanda Borotho pays moving tribute to veteran Menzi Ngubane TshisaLIVE
  2. IN PICS | From a 'coronavirus gas mask' to a fake baby bump: All the looks from ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | DJ Black Coffee pulls a Jay Z & Diddy move with exclusive luncheon TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter in battle mode over Minnie vs Bonang comparisons at #DSTVMVCA TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo Mbatha pays tribute to on-set 'Isibaya' husband, Sdumo Mtshali TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Group dancing & balcony workouts: How people are killing the Covid-19 blues
Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
X