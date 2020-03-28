TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kairo is following in mama’s footsteps and becoming a DJ

28 March 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Kairo Forbes is slaying the decks just her mother DJ Zinhle.
Image: Kairo Forbes instagram

Imagine an older version of AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo Forbes playing a set to a crowd of partygoers. It may not be a reality just yet, but the little madam's recent Instagram video makes you wish it was.

If she's not painting or enjoying some time with mommy or daddy, Kairo is out here behind the decks.

In a video shared on her Instagram account - managed by her glammy Lynn Forbes - Kairo can be seen in the mix, raising her hands in the air while her mama Zinhle cheers her on in the background.

DJ school 🏫

Caption this ... ✌🏽

Proving that she's not just a mood, Kairo has also grown smarter in how she negotiates with her mother when she has to go away for DJ gigs.

Earlier this year, Zinhle revealed that negotiating things with her little star in the making was becoming more difficult as she grows.

Taking to Twitter, she said: Negotiating things with my child is becoming more difficult the more she grows. Going to work has never been this hard. She is not hearing it these days.”

Previously speaking to The MVP Club,  Zinhle explained that she was blessed to be raising such a child like Kairo.

“She's very independent, super-kind, very affectionate, very decisive - more decisive than me. I don't know where she gets it. I'm a new parent so I don't know if we taught her that or whether she came like that.

“She's super-independent and I think the independence comes from how Kiernan and I are just always on the road and always at work.”

AKA on Bonang: She can't be used, she's a goddess

Meanwhile your girl B is blue ticking all that hot mess honey.
WATCH | AKA is a man in love: 'Get yourself a 21-year-old'

"Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old my broer. Trust me."
DJ Zinhle 'genuinely fine' after AKA break-up: I've just been overworked

‘We are all a big happy family, that’s the important part. Kairo, Kiernan, my mom and I, everyone is just getting along’
