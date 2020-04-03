WATCH | Sho Madjozi teaches WWE wrestlers how to jive to 'John Cena' in new ad

Halala! Sho Madjozi continues to fly the flag high with her hit track John Cena being used in a WWE advert.

Sho distracted Mzansi from the lockdown blues when she shared a snippet of the advert on Instagram.

In the video, Sho can be seen watching WWE's Wrestle Mania with her family and suddenly the walls start shaking. To Sho and her family's surprise real-life wrestlers break into the house as they tear it down, scaring the living daylights out of them.

As if they were in a wrestling ring, Sho and her family are then transported to the WWE arena where they get a front-row seat to watch the wrestlers battle it out. But before the wrestlers could start fighting, Sho screams “Haibo”, stopping them immediately as she breaks into her John Cena track.

She told them: “This is how we do things around here.”

Sho then broke into dance and was joined by her family and the WWE wrestlers.

Cava the video below: