Oskido hails EFF plan to help 'their artists' in need

Music producer and DJ Oskido has applauded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over their plan of action to help musicians during the Covid-19 outbreak.

With gigs and concerts banned, some South African musicians have revealed on social media how hard it would be to pay their bills as their livelihood has been compromised due to the pandemic.

Feeling that the EFF's plan to aid needy musicians was the right approach, Oskido thanked the party's leader, Julius Malema, for wanting to help.

"This is an important consideration and intervention to the plight of artists by the EFF. We thank them on behalf of those artists who will be receiving help from the EFF."

Taking to Twitter, Oskido shared a video of Julius speaking during a Freedom Day online address on Monday.