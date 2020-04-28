TshisaLIVE

Oskido hails EFF plan to help 'their artists' in need

28 April 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Oskido has praised the EFF's plan to financially help musicians.
Image: Via Instagram

Music producer and DJ Oskido has applauded the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over their plan of action to help musicians during the Covid-19 outbreak. 

With gigs and concerts banned, some South African musicians have revealed on social media how hard it would be to pay their bills as their livelihood has been compromised due to the pandemic. 

Feeling that the EFF's plan to aid needy musicians was the right approach, Oskido thanked the party's leader, Julius Malema, for wanting to help. 

"This is an important consideration and intervention to the plight of artists by the EFF. We thank them on behalf of those artists who will be receiving help from the EFF."

Taking to Twitter, Oskido shared a video of Julius speaking during a Freedom Day online address on Monday.

In the video, Julius can be heard saying the party was aware of the financial difficulty SA musicians were facing, and has plans to help out who have been with the party since it first started. 

"We are aware the crisis brought by Covid-19 will affect artists and entertainers the most as the majority of these people depend on festivals and events to make a living.

"Because of the necessity for social distancing, it is clear we will not see concerts, parties, wedding, festivals and other gatherings through which they make a living."

The EFF leader said the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from inception.

"All musicians and entertainers who have ever been on our stage or event will get financial support to help ease the economic burden caused by Covid-19," he said

