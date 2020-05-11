TshisaLIVE

Kgomotso Moeketsi reminds people to treasure their moms: Losing my mother changed me

11 May 2020 - 19:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Radio presenter Kgomotso Moeketsi reminded people to treasure their mothers.
Image: Instagram/Kgomotso Moeketsi

While it was happiness and love all round for most people this Mother's Day, there were some who were sad, and for veteran radio presenter Kgomotso Moeketsi it had a lot to do with having lost her mother.

Kgomotso shared that she lost her mother to cancer, and used her experience to issue a gentle reminder to everyone on her TL to fully take in their mothers' presence in their lives because tomorrow was not guaranteed.

The radio personality, who is a mother herself, spoke candidly about how losing her mother changed her.

"Losing my mom changed me. I took so much for granted when she was around. I assumed the path of life until I heard the word ‘cancer’ mentioned in the same sentence as her name. I am not looking for sympathy. I’m reminding you to appreciate your moms because tomorrow is unknown," she said.

Her tweet attracted people who had similar experiences, and they flooded her TL to share their stories and encourage those having a hard time accepting the loss of their mother. 

On the other end of the spectrum, there were mothers such as Linda Mtoba experiencing their first Mother's Day, and those enjoying being spoiled by their partners and children.

For those who had lost their children, like veteran actress Florence Masebe, and those recently lost their mother, like David Tlale, or a few years ago, like actress Nokuthula Mavuso, the day was difficult to endure.

