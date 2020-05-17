TshisaLIVE

Jo-Ann Strauss opens up about her pregnancy complications with her fourth baby

Jo-Ann has a pregnancy complication called hyperemesis gravidarum

17 May 2020 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Jo-Ann Strauss is waiting for baby number four.
While she may be one of the yummiest mummies in celebville and she's currently sporting the cutest baby bump, Jo-Ann Strauss has been going through the most thanks to a rare pregnancy complication.

The television personality recently shared the wonderful news that she was expecting her fourth baby.

Thank you for all the kind messages and congratulations. Our family is incredibly excited to welcome a new member later this year. It's our little rainbow in this confusing and uncertain time. I am delighted to be sporting my little bump and my kids are constantly stroking my belly and chatting to Peanut Butter (they have unanimously decided on this name).”

In a later post on Instagram, Jo-Ann revealed that this particular pregnancy — though it looks like all the others she's had — was no walk in the park.

Jo-Ann revealed that she had a pregnancy complication called hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I experience extreme 'morning sickness' and fatigue throughout my pregnancies. It's called hyperemesis gravidarum and I usually would go into hospital every few weeks or days to be rehydrated and get extra vitamins.”

The mommy of three explained that not many people experience the extreme condition but added that she wasn't offended when people offered homemade remedies to help her because she understood that it came from a good place.

“Not many people experience the condition (fortunately) so when people suggest I just chew on some ginger, I smile politely and say that I've consumed my body weight in ginger and still vomit ... at least 3 times a day.”

Check Jo-Ann's cute baby bump in the picture below:

