Corona beast hobbles beauty queens Zozibini Tunzi and Sasha Lee Olivier

Sasha Lee Olivier’s reign as Miss SA should have made her one of the most recognisable faces in the country. But then the lockdown happened barely two months after she took over the sceptre from Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe in December.



This week, at last, she got to dust off her sash and make her first public appearance in seven weeks, at an International Nurses Day celebration in Sebokeng, Gauteng. ..