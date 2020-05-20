Here's why Cassper thinks 'finding a job is harder than starting a business'

Even though Cassper Nyovest has good intentions by sharing his words of wisdom, it doesn't seem to land the way he intends it to.

The rapper had to once again fend off trolls who targeted him for being a high school dropout and for his views on starting a business.

Cassper was replying to a question over why people who got jobs were seemingly more celebrated than people who started businesses.

“That's cause finding a job is harder than starting a business. Anyone can register a business.”

The rapper had to further clarify his statement.

“Running a business and getting it to be self-sustainable is something else. That requires time and effort,” he said.