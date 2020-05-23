Buhle Samuels: Since this year is cancelled, it would be a great time to have a baby

Last month, Buhle shared how she believed there were certain lessons to be learnt from the lockdown, which could make life better once the crisis is over.

In a thread she shared on Twitter, the actress said: “I'm wondering about what we can take away from this virus. Do we actually need to go to offices to work? Of course, some professions do, but some are operating fine. Is it necessary to have people stuck in traffic stressed out and anxious? Can’t bosses come up with a more flexible way?”

Buhle said she understood that some people have no choice but to go out and work, but the pandemic has proved to many in SA that it is actually possible to work from home.

“Also, businesses can reduce their costs by renting out offices by hot-desking ... If staff, and people in general, aren’t travelling so much, then insurance companies can reduce people's premiums, putting more money in people's pockets. So people can make ends meet.”