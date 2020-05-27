TshisaLIVE

Lerato Sengadi & others react to Vanessa Bryant’s $200m inheritance

27 May 2020 - 13:00 By chrizelda kekana
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Laine Bryant is the sole successor.
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Laine Bryant is the sole successor.
Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Lerato Sengadi, HHP's widow, and several other SA women weighed in on news that Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant had inherited his shares worth $200m (about R3.485bn) without dispute, saying that if she was a South African woman, the situation would have been far more hectic.

Speaking from experience after the conflict between her and her in-laws saw her ending up in court, Lerato noted how lucky Vanessa was to be a woman in a different country.

She said in SA, in-laws fight for far less than what Vanessa has inherited from Kobe.

News of Vanessa's inheritance was recently revealed when BodyArmor founder Mike Repole revealed that Vanessa Bryant would receive Kobe Bryant's $200m shares, during an interview with FOX Business.

Vanessa received the shares over and above everything else in Kobe's estate, without dispute. Kobe died, along with his daughter Gigi and seven others, in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa Bryant on grieving for Kobe and Gigi: I can't process both at the same time

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t able to have that opportunity? I’m so mad. She had so much life to live."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

The fact that Kobe's family did not give her any hassles reminded Mzansi Twitter that being a woman in Africa is no child's play.

Poet Lebo Mashile also shared Lerato's sentiments, tweeting that if Vanessa was South African, her in-laws would probably have accused her of having had a hand in Kobe's death.

In SA they’d be saying she bewitched him and caused the accident for money. We really really hate women,” Lebo tweeted.

MORE

Lerato Sengadi opens up about attempted mugging & allegedly being blocked by SAPS on Twitter

Lerato said the SAPS page blocking her on Twitter was "petty"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lerato Sengadi ain't here for 'shaming' older mothers: There’s nothing wrong with waiting to have a baby

"I’m probably gonna be a 40-year-old with a one-month-old. Nothing wrong with that."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Poet Lebo Mashile shares some of the racist situations she’s found herself in

"School was a place of daily isolation and bullying."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Lebo Mashile & Simphiwe Dana slam ‘bully’ Gareth Cliff

"Why do people keep empowering him with platforms? What happened to his come-to-Jesus moment ya a few years ago?" Lebo Mashile wants to know
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ‘The HIV in my body is having a live concert’ - Criselda Kananda on ARVs amid ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA gushes over how private his 21-year-old girlfriend is TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Dogs & violence - 'Uyajola 99' fans left shook by Eldos episode TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff delivers stinging clapback at claims he has 'lost relevance' TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau claps back hard over 'albino comments' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X