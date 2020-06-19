Papa Penny slams ‘abusive & stingy’ claims: I'm not a Motsepe, jealous people must go to hell

Musician and reality star Papa Penny Penny has hit back at claims that he's “abusive, toxic and stingy” after a clip of him flying first class, while his family were in economy, went viral.

He told TshisaLIVE that he is not rich and those who were jealous of him should “go to hell”.

Tweeps labelled him as “toxic”, and claimed they were not surprised by the incident because he treated his family badly and was stingy.

Papa Penny rubbished these claims, saying that he was not going to pretend that he was rich and those who had a problem must give him money to look after his family, if they are so concerned.

“You can’t make everyone happy. My reality show is not a drama, it is my reality. I won’t hide anything. I am not rich. I am not a Motsepe. I will never be famous because I am rich. I welcome anyone who is criticising me to give me money to ‘look after my wife and kids’.

He said he paid for 16 people on the trip, including his family, and nobody complained.

“They were happy. They wanted to be alone, without me.”

He also hit back at claims that he is “abusive” and acts superior to his wife.

“That is not true. They are jealous. Those who say that don’t know me. They just see me on TV. People always want to drag me down. The people who are criticising are not my fans, but my enemies.

“I treat my family better than they treat theirs. Ask my wife, she has no complaints. We have food at home. I don’t waste my money on friends or away from home. She is happy. We have a good life here.

“If people are jealous of me, they must go to hell. When I drive in my car, must everyone sit in the front seat with me? When I got to bed, must the whole house come to my room. When I go to the toilet, must everyone go with me?”