Thando Thabethe on a return to radio: Never say never

Nearly four months after tending her resignation at 5FM, Thando Thabethe has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to radio.

The star left the station due to contractual issues, and recently told Drum she had to leave for her own peace of mind.

“It's unfortunate how things turned out. I needed to do it for myself, and I am very proud of myself for it.”

Thando said her first love is acting, and that will be the focus of her career going forward. However, she won't rule out the possibility of returning to the airwaves, but maybe in a different form.

“I think radio is changing with the times. Podcasts seem to be the way forward. They afford listeners what Netflix offers viewers, namely on-demand consumption of content. Would I go back to radio? Never say never.”

Fans have been calling for Thando to return to the airwaves, and she has constantly thanked fans for their support.