Thando Thabethe on a return to radio: Never say never

29 June 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thando Thabethe says her first love is acting, but she don't rule out returning to radio.
Image: Instagram/Thando Thabethe

Nearly four months after tending her resignation at 5FM, Thando Thabethe has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to radio.

The star left the station due to contractual issues, and recently told Drum she had to leave for her own peace of mind.

“It's unfortunate how things turned out. I needed to do it for myself, and I am very proud of myself for it.”

Thando said her first love is acting, and that will be the focus of her career going forward. However, she won't rule out the possibility of returning to the airwaves, but maybe in a different form.

“I think radio is changing with the times. Podcasts seem to be the way forward. They afford listeners what Netflix offers viewers, namely on-demand consumption of content. Would I go back to radio? Never say never.”

Fans have been calling for Thando to return to the airwaves, and she has constantly thanked fans for their support.

Thando took to Twitter in April to open up about her 5FM exit, claiming  she had tried to negotiate a pay increase and some leave in her contract renewal, but later heard  her popular afternoon drive-time show would no longer be aired as it allegedly did not fit into the SABC's two to five-year plan.

Thando and the SABC allegedly had several back and forths before she decided to resign.


When approached for comment, acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo told TshisaLIVE Thando had resigned of her own accord.

“The SABC is aware of Ms Thando Thabethe’s public comments on social media,and we would like to put it on record that Ms Thabethe resigned from 5FM on her own accord, and the station accepted her resignation.”




