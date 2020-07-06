Mona Monyane on facing xenophobia slurs at school

Actress Mona Monyane has opened up about xenophobic slurs hurled at her during her younger years when her schoolmates found out she was born in Zimbabwe.

Mona is a South African citizen, born of two South African parents who were exiled in Zimbabwe at the time of her birth.

She took to Twitter recently to describe some of the horrible experiences she's endured at the hands of xenophobic South Africans

"I was born in Zimbabwe because my parents were activists and they were exiled. When kids at school found out, they legit called me "lekwerekwere", made fun of my skin tone, the way I spoke English well," Mona said.