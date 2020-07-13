WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels

As the nation continues to mourn the death of veteran actress Mary Twala, a video of her in hospital has gone viral on social media.

The star died in a Johannesburg hospital just over a week ago after falling ill. She had been in and out of hospital for several months.

Her death sent shock waves across the nation and led to a flood of tributes on social media, including a video posted by Alex FM of the star in hospital earlier this year.

In it, Mary can be seen speaking to actress Lillian Dube and joking about her hospitalisation.

She said that she was feeling fine and her stay in hospital did not worry her.

It ends with Ma Lillian wishing her close friend a speedy recovery.