WATCH | Mary Twala in high spirits in hospital will leave you deep in the feels
As the nation continues to mourn the death of veteran actress Mary Twala, a video of her in hospital has gone viral on social media.
The star died in a Johannesburg hospital just over a week ago after falling ill. She had been in and out of hospital for several months.
Her death sent shock waves across the nation and led to a flood of tributes on social media, including a video posted by Alex FM of the star in hospital earlier this year.
In it, Mary can be seen speaking to actress Lillian Dube and joking about her hospitalisation.
She said that she was feeling fine and her stay in hospital did not worry her.
It ends with Ma Lillian wishing her close friend a speedy recovery.
Mam Mary Twala on Her last moments in life with her best friend, Lillian Dube. #RIP #mamtwalaPosted by ALEX FM 89.1 on Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Lillian told TshisaLIVE last week, that she had last visited Mary in hospital before the Covid-19 pandemic hit. She said the pair had discussed Somizi's upcoming white wedding and plans for the future.
“It was January and we laughed and talked and cried. Even though she was in hospital, she was joking. I called her again during lockdown and she told me she was well but missing Somizi.”
Lilian said she was not shocked by Mary's passing, as her friend had been sick for a while.
“She had finished her race, she was tired now. I am glad she has now found relief.”
Mary was laid to rest last Thursday in an emotional service at Grace Bible Church in Soweto.
At the funeral, her son Somizi said he had dreaded the moment he would have to say goodbye to his mother.
“It is every child's nightmare. Finally it is here. It is the complete opposite of what I had in mind. In my mind I had planned to put one rose on the coffin ... now she is in the most beautiful coffin and decorations, because she asked for it.”