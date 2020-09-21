Cassper wants AKA boxing match to take place at The Dome, so his rival can 'fill up' a venue

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken a direct jab at his rival and future boxing match contestant AKA, saying their upcoming boxing match should take place at the Ticketpro Dome so AKA can experience how it feels to “fill up” a venue.

A fan asked Cassper if he already had an idea of where their much-anticipated boxing match would be hosted when it finally happens. As always, Cassper saw it as an opportunity to poke a quiet AKA.

“Where will we catch the match?” the question went.

“The Dome. So he knows how it feels to fill it up once in his career. It's gonna be an epic night of entertainment.”