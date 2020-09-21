Cassper wants AKA boxing match to take place at The Dome, so his rival can 'fill up' a venue
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken a direct jab at his rival and future boxing match contestant AKA, saying their upcoming boxing match should take place at the Ticketpro Dome so AKA can experience how it feels to “fill up” a venue.
A fan asked Cassper if he already had an idea of where their much-anticipated boxing match would be hosted when it finally happens. As always, Cassper saw it as an opportunity to poke a quiet AKA.
“Where will we catch the match?” the question went.
“The Dome. So he knows how it feels to fill it up once in his career. It's gonna be an epic night of entertainment.”
The Dome. So he could know how it feel like to fill it up once in his career. It's gonna be an epic might of entertainment. https://t.co/rlAH8ZzQyY— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 20, 2020
Ouch ... It wasn't the venue of choice that was the issue, it was the motivation he gave behind the idea.
The megacy was touched on Mega's behalf — either AKA missed the subtweet or he's still collecting ammo for a clap back. However, Cassper's fans were hyped up by his tweet, even adding that perhaps a match at The Dome would finally “shut” AKA up.
Cassper doesn't think anything will ever shut his rival up but he's looking forward to the outcome of the match for different reasons.
He probably won't stop talking shit but he will always be reminded that he aint the tough guy he claim he is. It will be well documented. https://t.co/l9YVUP5Fn5— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 20, 2020
He also took the chance to explain to his fans why he's had to stop himself from pulling an “after school is after school” stunt since their beef began, half a decade ago.
Read his reason below.
That's not good for the money papa. I got contracts with very big brands who don't wanna associate themselves with that kind of behavior. I AM A WHOLE IDOL! What am I doing fighting like a hooligan in the street. A whole Cassper Nyovest saying "after school is after school". NAH! https://t.co/A4o2A1L8kG— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 20, 2020