TshisaLIVE

Cassper wants AKA boxing match to take place at The Dome, so his rival can 'fill up' a venue

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
21 September 2020 - 12:00
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken a direct jab at his rival and future boxing match contestant AKA, saying their upcoming boxing match should take place at the Ticketpro Dome so AKA can experience how it feels to “fill up” a venue.

A fan asked Cassper if he already had an idea of where their much-anticipated boxing match would be hosted when it finally happens. As always, Cassper saw it as an opportunity to poke a quiet AKA.

“Where will we catch the match?” the question went.

The Dome. So he knows how it feels to fill it up once in his career. It's gonna be an epic night of entertainment.”

Ouch ... It wasn't the venue of choice that was the issue, it was the motivation he gave behind the idea.

The megacy was touched on Mega's behalf — either AKA missed the subtweet or he's still collecting ammo for a clap back. However, Cassper's fans were hyped up by his tweet, even adding that perhaps a match at The Dome would finally “shut” AKA up.

Cassper doesn't think anything will ever shut his rival up but he's looking forward to the outcome of the match for different reasons.

He also took the chance to explain to his fans why he's had to stop himself from pulling an “after school is after school” stunt since their beef began, half a decade ago.

Read his reason below.

READ MORE

Cassper claps back at 'concerns' about him taking his newborn to Durban

If "proud daddy Cass" ain't the content you signed up fo, best be on your way.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper on masters debate: 'Every time I give advice, you think I’m dissing people'

"When I was talking about owning your masters 6 years ago yall slept on the topic. Now y'all wanna talk cause Kanye is tweeting," Cass said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

All about Cassper or nah? - AKA has the streets in a mess over 'Mufasa' track

What could the song be about?
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Rapper AKA says his 'artistic integrity is unmatched', tweeps beg to differ

Do y'all think AKA can confidently say he's never bitten anybody's song or style?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Four videos of Connie working out that will leave you breathless TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nesthembu' fans stan Mpumelelo's ‘maturity’ TshisaLIVE
  3. Brenda Ngxoli thanks the Fergusons for her first-ever private 'dressing room' TshisaLIVE
  4. Here we go again! Another round of shots in the Prince Kaybee vs Maphorisa twar TshisaLIVE
  5. Lace dress, see-through stockings & fur? Babes Wodumo slammed for church attire TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Novak Djokovic SMASHES Racket in Rome
Cellular Immunity - Adaptive Immunity part 1, Animation
X