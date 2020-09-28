SNAPS | Here’s how your faves showed up for the Royal Soapie Awards & who won!

The pre-recorded fourth Royalty Soapie Awards finally aired over the weekend, and Mzansi was stoked to see their faves honoured for their work.

Even without the usual star-struck audience, the event, which was filmed in a studio, still had all the necessary glitz and glamour as actors and crew members dressed to the nines.

Comedian Mpho Popps and the dazzling Lerato Kganyago hosted the ceremony, which featured some awesome performances, including one from Shekhinah.

The biggest winners on the night came from Gomora, The River and The Queen.

Gomora's mother-and-son duo proved firm favourites, with both scooping awards in their respective categories. Sicelo Buthelezi, who plays Teddy, was elated to take home the Outstanding Newcomer accolade. His on-screen mother, played by Sannah Mchunu, took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress award.

Other big winners were Presley Chweneyagae for Cobra and Sindi Dlathu for Lindiwe on The River, as well SK Khoza for Shaka Khoza on The Queen.

Here are snaps of some of your faves!