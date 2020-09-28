SNAPS | Here’s how your faves showed up for the Royal Soapie Awards & who won!
The pre-recorded fourth Royalty Soapie Awards finally aired over the weekend, and Mzansi was stoked to see their faves honoured for their work.
Even without the usual star-struck audience, the event, which was filmed in a studio, still had all the necessary glitz and glamour as actors and crew members dressed to the nines.
Comedian Mpho Popps and the dazzling Lerato Kganyago hosted the ceremony, which featured some awesome performances, including one from Shekhinah.
The biggest winners on the night came from Gomora, The River and The Queen.
Gomora's mother-and-son duo proved firm favourites, with both scooping awards in their respective categories. Sicelo Buthelezi, who plays Teddy, was elated to take home the Outstanding Newcomer accolade. His on-screen mother, played by Sannah Mchunu, took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress award.
Other big winners were Presley Chweneyagae for Cobra and Sindi Dlathu for Lindiwe on The River, as well SK Khoza for Shaka Khoza on The Queen.
Here are snaps of some of your faves!
Here's a full list of the winners:
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES
- Outstanding Editing Team: Isibaya
- Outstanding Lighting: The Queen
- Outstanding Art Direction: Getroud met Rugby
- Outstanding Directing Team: Gomora
CREATIVE CATEGORIES
- Outstanding Make-Up & Hair: The River
- Outstanding Wardrobe: The Queen
- Outstanding Writing Team: Skeem Saam
- Most Popular Soapie of the Year (Public Vote Category): Gomora
SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES
- Outstanding Supporting Actor: Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza in The Queen
- Outstanding Supporting Actress: Sannah Mchunu asZodwa in Gomora
- Outstanding Newcomer: Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy in Gomora
- Outstanding Couple: Sindi Dlathu & Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe & Zweli in The River
LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES
- Outstanding Lead Actor: Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in The River
- Outstanding Lead Actress: Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo in Uzalo
- Outstanding Male Villain: Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan
- Outstanding Female Villain: Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in The River
- Outstanding Soapie: Binnelanders
RECOGNITION & SPECIAL AWARDS
- Social Cohesion: Getroud met Rugby
- Background Actor: Sphiwe Msebe
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Angus Gibson