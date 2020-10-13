TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | This Kenyan singer scored a Prince Kaybee feature after she blew him away on Twitter

13 October 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee has a fresh song out with Kenyan singer, Polaris Pauline.
Prince Kaybee has a fresh song out with Kenyan singer, Polaris Pauline.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

While half of the year seemed crappy for almost everyone due to the effects of Covid-19, things seem to be looking up for Kenyan singer Polaris Pauline who bagged a feature with club DJ Prince Kaybee.

With things starting to normalise in the country and the entertainment industry slowly opening up to gigs and parties, Kaybee has been outchea making hits with various new talent.

Just more than a week ago, Kaybee hosted a listening session for his latest offering, Project Hope, which features nine female vocalists, at Rockets in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

He's now at it again with a potential hit song with the Kenyan singer, who has stolen the hearts of many social media users with her voice.  

The Wajellwa hitmaker shared a video of the Kenyan singer on his social media platforms, lifting the lid on how he posted a video making a beat and how blown away he was after listening to the same beat with vocals on it.

Have a listen to it:

Kaybee has always been about unearthing fresh new talent.

In August, the DJ revealed he would be expanding on his initial idea of working with one female artist to working with a larger number of artists.

The Hosh hitmaker's latest offering comprises different genres that showcase raw South African talent.

The 10 aspiring female vocalists chosen by Prince Kaybee include Thembisile Q, Thalitha, Bridgette Vocalist, Thobile Ngidi, Katz the Singr, Ruby Rose, LaNeo, Sanda, Basetsana and Nosipho Sibisi. The musicians, who come from all walks of life and different parts of the country, have joined forces for the album, which promises to be a chart topper.  

When he first announced the project Kaybee wrote, “After thinking long and hard, I realised it's unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me, we will then compile an album called #ProjectHope.”

MORE

Prince Kaybee to tweep: You can be the hardest working person and still be broke

Music maestro Prince Kaybee has yet again got the block hot with one of his pearls of wisdom when it comes to money.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Bulldog, Goku & face of Lion Lager: Inside Maphorisa & Prince Kaybee's latest twar

*Cues DJ Khaled's voice* ANOTHER ONE!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Lady Zamar shows off her acne-free skin, offers support for sufferers

"You are enough. You’ve always been enough," Lady Zamar said to people with acne-prone skin
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

DJ Maphorisa starts young beef with Shimza

Mara Maphorisa likes stirring up trouble
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Friends, please check in on Boity': Fans' plea after worrying late-night tweets TshisaLIVE
  2. Criselda Kananda lambastes Pick n Pay after floor manager calls a black man ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Loyiso MacDonald of 'The Queen' opens up about how his divorce affected him TshisaLIVE
  4. Twitter defeated after Rasta paints President Donald Trump and wife Melania TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu slammed for implying she pees in the sink at public toilets TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
'Rewriting the code of life': Why 'genetic scissors' discovery matters and how ...
X