LISTEN | This Kenyan singer scored a Prince Kaybee feature after she blew him away on Twitter

While half of the year seemed crappy for almost everyone due to the effects of Covid-19, things seem to be looking up for Kenyan singer Polaris Pauline who bagged a feature with club DJ Prince Kaybee.

With things starting to normalise in the country and the entertainment industry slowly opening up to gigs and parties, Kaybee has been outchea making hits with various new talent.

Just more than a week ago, Kaybee hosted a listening session for his latest offering, Project Hope, which features nine female vocalists, at Rockets in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

He's now at it again with a potential hit song with the Kenyan singer, who has stolen the hearts of many social media users with her voice.

The Wajellwa hitmaker shared a video of the Kenyan singer on his social media platforms, lifting the lid on how he posted a video making a beat and how blown away he was after listening to the same beat with vocals on it.

Have a listen to it: