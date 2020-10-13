LISTEN | This Kenyan singer scored a Prince Kaybee feature after she blew him away on Twitter
While half of the year seemed crappy for almost everyone due to the effects of Covid-19, things seem to be looking up for Kenyan singer Polaris Pauline who bagged a feature with club DJ Prince Kaybee.
With things starting to normalise in the country and the entertainment industry slowly opening up to gigs and parties, Kaybee has been outchea making hits with various new talent.
Just more than a week ago, Kaybee hosted a listening session for his latest offering, Project Hope, which features nine female vocalists, at Rockets in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
He's now at it again with a potential hit song with the Kenyan singer, who has stolen the hearts of many social media users with her voice.
The Wajellwa hitmaker shared a video of the Kenyan singer on his social media platforms, lifting the lid on how he posted a video making a beat and how blown away he was after listening to the same beat with vocals on it.
Have a listen to it:
Kaybee has always been about unearthing fresh new talent.
In August, the DJ revealed he would be expanding on his initial idea of working with one female artist to working with a larger number of artists.
The Hosh hitmaker's latest offering comprises different genres that showcase raw South African talent.
The 10 aspiring female vocalists chosen by Prince Kaybee include Thembisile Q, Thalitha, Bridgette Vocalist, Thobile Ngidi, Katz the Singr, Ruby Rose, LaNeo, Sanda, Basetsana and Nosipho Sibisi. The musicians, who come from all walks of life and different parts of the country, have joined forces for the album, which promises to be a chart topper.
When he first announced the project Kaybee wrote, “After thinking long and hard, I realised it's unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me, we will then compile an album called #ProjectHope.”