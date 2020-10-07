TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee to tweep: You can be the hardest working person and still be broke

07 October 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee says hard work does not equate to making more money.
Prince Kaybee says hard work does not equate to making more money.
Image: Prince Kaybee/ Instagram

Music maestro Prince Kaybee has yet again got the block hot with one of his pearls of wisdom when it comes to money. 

Kaybee is known for giving money advice, and on Tuesday he went into preach mode when he claimed hard work doesn't equate to more money. 

Kaybee was replying to a tweep who said she had better get rich because she's hard-working. 

While Kaybee's initial tweet was, "Everything you’ve been doing or going through relates to what you become," he soon burst the tweep's bubble by claiming she could still be broke no matter how hard she works.

Some people agreed with the Fetch Your Life hitmaker, while others thought he was being  too blunt. 

This is not the first time Kaybee has given social media users advice about money. 

In June, Kaybee got dragged for telling people to rather save than spend money on alcohol.

This was when people queued  t stores across the country to buy alcohol after the ban on sales was lifted under lockdown level three.

With social media buzzing with reaction to the lifting of the ban, the renowned DJ jumped on Twitter to encourage his followers to rather save their money.

“Don't buy the alcohol, we need every cent,” he wrote. 

Although some agreed, many tweeps slammed him ,claiming they'd rather save their money than buy his music.

The mus, however, laughed this off.

Prince Kaybee begs tweeps not to take things 'too seriously'

Are you a celebrity Prince Kaybee? That's the answer we all want to know!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

AKA thinks other SA celebs 'ain’t sh*t' — both Zandile Khumalo & Prince Kaybee agree

"I don’t hang out in their cliques ... I don’t go to their houses, attend their lil parties and dinners because when it comes to 'celebrity' culture ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Prince Kaybee's #ProjectHope aims to empower women in music

One more sleep to the release of #ProjectHope
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Prince Kaybee announces he finally has nothing to say

"For the first time in my life I don’t have anything to say."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Black Coffee responds to haters with a picture of how he spent his weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. 'He proposed and I said yes' - Khaya Dladla issa fiancé! TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau declares herself part of Beyoncé's ‘brown skin girls’ squad but ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA praises 'his friend' Riky Rick for new songs & takes jabs at Cassper TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity gets candid about living with ancestral gifts: Madlozi are hectic! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X