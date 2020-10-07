Prince Kaybee to tweep: You can be the hardest working person and still be broke
Music maestro Prince Kaybee has yet again got the block hot with one of his pearls of wisdom when it comes to money.
Kaybee is known for giving money advice, and on Tuesday he went into preach mode when he claimed hard work doesn't equate to more money.
Kaybee was replying to a tweep who said she had better get rich because she's hard-working.
While Kaybee's initial tweet was, "Everything you’ve been doing or going through relates to what you become," he soon burst the tweep's bubble by claiming she could still be broke no matter how hard she works.
Some people agreed with the Fetch Your Life hitmaker, while others thought he was being too blunt.
You perform your true potential with the least amount of effort, you can be the hardest working and still be broke❤️ https://t.co/L7ot0frora— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 6, 2020
Everything you’ve been doing or going through relates to what you become.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 6, 2020
This is not the first time Kaybee has given social media users advice about money.
In June, Kaybee got dragged for telling people to rather save than spend money on alcohol.
This was when people queued t stores across the country to buy alcohol after the ban on sales was lifted under lockdown level three.
With social media buzzing with reaction to the lifting of the ban, the renowned DJ jumped on Twitter to encourage his followers to rather save their money.
“Don't buy the alcohol, we need every cent,” he wrote.
Although some agreed, many tweeps slammed him ,claiming they'd rather save their money than buy his music.
The musician, however, laughed this off.