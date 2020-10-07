Prince Kaybee to tweep: You can be the hardest working person and still be broke

Music maestro Prince Kaybee has yet again got the block hot with one of his pearls of wisdom when it comes to money.

Kaybee is known for giving money advice, and on Tuesday he went into preach mode when he claimed hard work doesn't equate to more money.

Kaybee was replying to a tweep who said she had better get rich because she's hard-working.

While Kaybee's initial tweet was, "Everything you’ve been doing or going through relates to what you become," he soon burst the tweep's bubble by claiming she could still be broke no matter how hard she works.

Some people agreed with the Fetch Your Life hitmaker, while others thought he was being too blunt.