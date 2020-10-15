TshisaLIVE

Here's why Mihlali’s say over Shane Eagle's viral manhood snap is everything

“This behaviour makes me question if Shane really makes his money from music, or it’s just clout from posting his mamba? I’m so disappointed ...”

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
15 October 2020 - 10:00
Influencer and make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase "dragged" Shane Eagle on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

While Mzansi is still reeling from rapper Shane Eagle's unprovoked manhood snap that saw him top the trends on Wednesday, vlogger Mihlali Ndamase's response to the picture was a classic.

People reacted differently to a picture of Shane holding his manhood, but Mihlali went into a full sarcastic thread. The influencer addressed Shane in the same way many men have addressed women on the TL when they post pictures of themselves that are even a tad risqué.

I wish men would respect their bodies more, your body is the temple of the lord, you were created in his image. What kind of example are you setting for your young audience? Don’t let fame change you Shane, remain humble. You won’t find a wife with such low morals,” she began.

Mihlali's say went over a lot of people's heads as many didn't immediately realise that she was merely being sarcastic.

Tweeps flooded her comments section saying she's “shaming” Shane but that didn't stop Mihlali as she knew what she was doing.

This behaviour makes me question if Shane really makes his money from music, or it’s just clout from posting his mamba? I’m so disappointed, I used to be such a huge fan but now I question him being a good role model for my future sons. I can’t have my kids look up to such,” she said before adding a gif showing that she's laughing at everyone who is missing the point.

LOL, her choice of GIF said everything about the tone of her “seemingly scathing” thread.

