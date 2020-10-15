Here's why Mihlali’s say over Shane Eagle's viral manhood snap is everything

While Mzansi is still reeling from rapper Shane Eagle's unprovoked manhood snap that saw him top the trends on Wednesday, vlogger Mihlali Ndamase's response to the picture was a classic.

People reacted differently to a picture of Shane holding his manhood, but Mihlali went into a full sarcastic thread. The influencer addressed Shane in the same way many men have addressed women on the TL when they post pictures of themselves that are even a tad risqué.

“I wish men would respect their bodies more, your body is the temple of the lord, you were created in his image. What kind of example are you setting for your young audience? Don’t let fame change you Shane, remain humble. You won’t find a wife with such low morals,” she began.