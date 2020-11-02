TshisaLIVE

Pretoria nightclub ceiling collapses — Prince Kaybee escapes danger

02 November 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee escaped without harm when the ceiling in the Propaganda nightclub collapsed on Saturday night.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Cool Halloween parties took place all over the country this past weekend, but for DJ Prince Kaybee, who escaped  danger when the ceiling in Pretoria's popular nightclub Propaganda caved in thanks to heavy rain, his weekend almost went from fake horror to real life tragedy.

Frightened patrons had to flee the club when the ceiling collapsed. Among them was Kaybee, who was due to perform that night.

A statement from the club confirmed that only a number of people were injured and no fatalities have been reported.

Kaybee took to Twitter to share how glad he was to escape without harm. He even managed to sneak in a joke about the Soweto derby.

The next day he said “Not Chiefs fans dismantling the ceiling from the roof at Propaganda last night, sies mahn", as he referred to Kaizer Chiefs' epic loss to Orlando Pirates this past weekend.

The nightclub released a statement on its Instagram,

saying it wasn't the roof that caved in but the ceiling and assured patrons the structure of the building was still in tact.

“In the middle of unexpected bad weather experienced last night, a part of our ceiling ]collapsed. No fatalities or serious injuries occurred. Our building structure remains intact.” 

Partygoers filmed the aftermath of the collapse and posted videos on social media, showing how extensive the damage was.

The nightclub operations have been temporarily suspended and will reopen on November 6.

