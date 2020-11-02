Pretoria nightclub ceiling collapses — Prince Kaybee escapes danger

Cool Halloween parties took place all over the country this past weekend, but for DJ Prince Kaybee, who escaped danger when the ceiling in Pretoria's popular nightclub Propaganda caved in thanks to heavy rain, his weekend almost went from fake horror to real life tragedy.

Frightened patrons had to flee the club when the ceiling collapsed. Among them was Kaybee, who was due to perform that night.

A statement from the club confirmed that only a number of people were injured and no fatalities have been reported.

Kaybee took to Twitter to share how glad he was to escape without harm. He even managed to sneak in a joke about the Soweto derby.

The next day he said “Not Chiefs fans dismantling the ceiling from the roof at Propaganda last night, sies mahn", as he referred to Kaizer Chiefs' epic loss to Orlando Pirates this past weekend.