Prince Kaybee: People say you are successful after you survived all their efforts to kill you
It seems tweeps or some behind-the-scenes drama has left musician Prince Kaybee feeling “some type of way” because the DJ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how you can never satisfy people who are always out to get you and that it is usually that same bunch that will later claim to have supported you.
The DJ felt it necessary to let tweeps know that that kind of behaviour will get them nowhere with him, especially if he knows that they may have been sceptical about his success.
“People say you are successful after you survived all their efforts trying to kill you, they then clap and call you boss/grootman out of shame. They are still not happy,” wrote the artist.
With the release of his latest venture Project Hope inspiring artistic hopefuls to #opentheindustry, the star often opens up about the struggles he faced on his journey to success.
As much as Prince Kaybee is known for stirring the pot on the TL and causing full-blown wars on Twitter, he has had to fight for his place in the exclusive club that is the entertainment industry and that's what inspired his latest series of tweets.
The Hosh hitmaker often dishes out advice on making it big. Earlier this year Prince Kaybee dropped some truth bombs on Twitter in an interaction with a tweep.
“You perform your true potential with the least amount of effort, you can be the hardest working and still be broke,” Prince Kaybee tweeted.
This comes after the initial tweet became a conversation started on the Twitter TL about sowing seeds to reap the benefits later in life.
“Everything you’ve been doing or going through relates to what you become,” wrote Prince Kaybee.
