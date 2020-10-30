Prince Kaybee: People say you are successful after you survived all their efforts to kill you

It seems tweeps or some behind-the-scenes drama has left musician Prince Kaybee feeling “some type of way” because the DJ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on how you can never satisfy people who are always out to get you and that it is usually that same bunch that will later claim to have supported you.

The DJ felt it necessary to let tweeps know that that kind of behaviour will get them nowhere with him, especially if he knows that they may have been sceptical about his success.

“People say you are successful after you survived all their efforts trying to kill you, they then clap and call you boss/grootman out of shame. They are still not happy,” wrote the artist.