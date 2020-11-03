Khanyi Mbau is ready to date again but the guy must be rich!
Three months after her split with long-time boyfriend Tebogo Lerole, reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is now ready to get back into the dating pool but she has very specific criteria.
Taking to Twitter, Khanyi shared that she feels just about ready to start dating. However, the men that are thinking about taking her out on this date she's “craving” need to have two lil things going for them.
They need to be “rich” and “handsome” and sis isn't willing to compromise on that.
“I feel like going on date a very handsome rich man 2moro night, Serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me,” she said.
I feel like going on date a very handsome rich man 2moro night , Serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me pic.twitter.com/9088MTqX1M— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) November 2, 2020
Even though Khanyi tried to explain that she wasn't looking to date for money but was just trying to avoid having to pay for both her and her date, tweeps still “judged” her.
There were tweeps who were touched by Khanyi's very specific criteria. Others were obvs hurt that Khanyi's criteria immediately shut them out, others took their chances and tagged Khanyi even when they didn't meet her criteria.
As per Twitter norm others immediately resorted to labelling Khanyi a “gold digger” but sis was ready for them.
It’s not for money it’s for a meal and chat not to get money— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) November 2, 2020
Khanyi has been rising solo since she and Tebogo broke up.
The pair broke up a year-and-a-half after getting back together, after their initial publicised break-up.
The star announced the news in an Instagram post earlier this year in July, saying their second attempt at love had led them even further apart.
“A decade of dating someone comes with great joy and immense difficulty, that fighting to stay together is sometimes not enough. Some paths are meant to cross and certain seasons to pass,” Khanyi explained.
She said that she respected Tebogo's decision, and they are now “no longer an item”.