AKA says as a 'girl dad' he's a Peppa pig super fan!

Bhovamania star AKA said he watches Peppa Pig with Kairo and Twitter thinks he should get an award for being the world's #1 dad!

The magic of childhood is being able to enjoy the whimsy of cartoons. But that doesn't stop some of us adults from switching on Cartoon Network and having fun with the little ones.

Dad and rapper AKA took to Twitter to defend his love for cartoons this week.

After a tweep replied to one of his tweets saying that they don't "understand" adults who watch cartoons and wrestling, AKA made sure to clap back to shut down the hate.

“I don’t understand children who speak when they are not spoken to,” tweeted AKA.

It felt as if the internet was laughing at, not with, AKA. Another tweep decided to come for AKA's love for all things wholesome.

A Twitter user asked the star if he watched the children's cartoon TV show Peppa Pig. And parents out there know, of course, that he does. He said that was part of his gig as a dad with a girl child.

“Yeah I watch Peppa Pig ... with my daughter. Dad girl sh*t, what you know about that?” wrote AKA.