Florence Masebe ignites conversation about GBV in the arts industry

With the increasing rate of femicide in the country, veteran actress Florence Masebe is tackling the issues surrounding gender-based violence in the SA entertainment industry.

She took to Twitter and opened up the discussion, using an organisation called Youth Lab's handle, where she spoke about violence against women in the industry and the fight to keep women and girls safe on set.

The actress made some strong points that ignited serious conversation on the TL.

“We need to make enough noise until producers and channels stop rewarding abusive men with leading roles and billboards,” was the leading message from the actress during her hour-long discussion.

She explained that she accepted the invitation by Youth Lab to make use of its platform because the “GBV in the arts” conversation hugely affects young artists.

“They have me tweeting on a #YouthLab platform. Am I youth? Far from it. I'm old enough to be called mother and perhaps even grandmother by some of you here. So, why am I here? You might be wondering. The answer is simple. To start a conversation that affects the young often.”

Florence added that with the #16DaysOfActivism2020 being at hand she wanted South Africans to think about the various forms of violence against women that practitioners in the arts suffer.

“Mostly in silence, because there doesn't seem to be a reliable system for recourse should they decide to speak up.”