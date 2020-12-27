3 celebs who slammed stores & brands for using Covid-19 to 'up their profits'

Some South Africans activated the activists within them this year when it seemed Covid-19 proved to be a profit-making scheme for many stores, brands and businesses.

Celebrities Andile Ncube, Somizi Mhlongo and Thandiswa Mazwai were among many who felt compelled to speak out against injustices related to the costs of certain items related to the pandemic.

The arrival of the pandemic in SA saw the prices of certain items shoot up, and other necessities brought by the coronavirus — like the need to test — introduced an additional financial burden for many poor South Africans.

Celebrities spoke out on social media about some of these pandemic-related problems and slammed many stores, brands and businesses who focused on their bottom line without factoring in the average, financially strained customer.

Andile Ncube

The sports presenter has called out online retailer Takealot for “making a profit off an epidemic” by selling face masks at exorbitant prices.

He took to Twitter after seeing a screenshot from Takealot's website showing a box of masks selling for R4,300. He asked the retailer on which side of history it wanted to find itself if it was selling the product for that amount.

“Dear Takealot, I’ve just been vouching for you. Surely this is a mistake or fake news!? You are not trying to make an insane profit off an epidemic that could end many lives — you surely are more socially conscious and responsible, right?”