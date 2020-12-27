3 celebs who slammed stores & brands for using Covid-19 to 'up their profits'
Some South Africans activated the activists within them this year when it seemed Covid-19 proved to be a profit-making scheme for many stores, brands and businesses.
Celebrities Andile Ncube, Somizi Mhlongo and Thandiswa Mazwai were among many who felt compelled to speak out against injustices related to the costs of certain items related to the pandemic.
The arrival of the pandemic in SA saw the prices of certain items shoot up, and other necessities brought by the coronavirus — like the need to test — introduced an additional financial burden for many poor South Africans.
Celebrities spoke out on social media about some of these pandemic-related problems and slammed many stores, brands and businesses who focused on their bottom line without factoring in the average, financially strained customer.
Andile Ncube
The sports presenter has called out online retailer Takealot for “making a profit off an epidemic” by selling face masks at exorbitant prices.
He took to Twitter after seeing a screenshot from Takealot's website showing a box of masks selling for R4,300. He asked the retailer on which side of history it wanted to find itself if it was selling the product for that amount.
“Dear Takealot, I’ve just been vouching for you. Surely this is a mistake or fake news!? You are not trying to make an insane profit off an epidemic that could end many lives — you surely are more socially conscious and responsible, right?”
Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung
The media personality and Idols SA judge was tested for the coronavirus at a private hospital earlier this year after experiencing a sore chest from coughing.
The pandemic has been declared a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a video on Instagram, Somizi expressed concern about the virus and how much the test cost.
“So guys, I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus. I am coughing so you never know,” said Somizi while wearing a face mask.
He said when he was told how much the test cost, the answer broke his heart.
“But then I get here and I ask how much is it and they go 'a thousand four, a thousand five'. That broke my heart. I asked what happened to people who can't afford it and they said ' there are public hospitals'," Somizi said.
According to the Sunday Times, the test costs about R1,200 and is only open to people who have been referred by their doctor.
Thandiswa Mazwai
The effects of the national lockdown were felt by the vast majority in SA. Singer and activist Thandiswa pleaded with the presidency to intervene and ensure people did not lose their homes due to being unable to pay rent and bonds during the lockdown.
She used her platform to appeal to the president and government to consider forcing financial institutions to act with mercy and fairness towards homeowners, and landlords to do the same for people renting homes who were financially hit by the lockdown.
“Nobody should lose their home because they can't pay rent or a bond due to the lockdown. President and government enforce this, please!”