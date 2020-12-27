TshisaLIVE

3 celebs who slammed stores & brands for using Covid-19 to 'up their profits'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 December 2020 - 13:00
Thandiswa Mazwai shared her concerns about South Africans during the lockdown.
Thandiswa Mazwai shared her concerns about South Africans during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Thandiswa Mazwai

Some South Africans activated the activists within them this year when it seemed Covid-19 proved to be a profit-making scheme for many stores, brands and businesses.

Celebrities Andile Ncube, Somizi Mhlongo and Thandiswa Mazwai were among many who felt compelled to speak out against injustices related to the costs of certain items related to the pandemic. 

The arrival of the pandemic in SA saw the prices of certain items shoot up, and other necessities brought by the coronavirus — like the need to test — introduced an additional financial burden for many poor South Africans.

Celebrities spoke out on social media about some of these pandemic-related problems and slammed many stores, brands and businesses who focused on their bottom line without factoring in the average, financially strained customer.

Andile Ncube

The sports presenter has called out online retailer Takealot for “making a profit off an epidemic” by selling face masks at exorbitant prices.

He took to Twitter after seeing a screenshot from Takealot's website showing a box of masks selling for R4,300. He asked the retailer on which side of history it wanted to find itself if it was selling the product for that amount.

“Dear Takealot, I’ve just been vouching for you. Surely this is a mistake or fake news!? You are not trying to make an insane profit off an epidemic that could end many lives — you surely are more socially conscious and responsible, right?”

'Making a profit off an epidemic?' -Andile Ncube grills Takealot over R4,300 box of masks

Retailer responds to say the R4,300 masks have already been removed from site.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung

The media personality and Idols SA judge was tested for the coronavirus at a private hospital earlier this year after experiencing a sore chest from coughing.

The pandemic has been declared a national state of disaster by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a video on Instagram, Somizi expressed concern about the virus and how much the test cost.

“So guys, I am at a private hospital to do tests for the coronavirus. I am coughing so you never know,” said Somizi while wearing a face mask.

He said when he was told how much the test cost, the answer broke his heart.

“But then I get here and I ask how much is it and they go 'a thousand four, a thousand five'. That broke my heart. I asked what happened to people who can't afford it and they said ' there are public hospitals'," Somizi said.

According to the Sunday Times, the test costs about R1,200 and is only open to people who have been referred by their doctor.

WATCH | Somizi gets tested for Covid-19, expresses concern about the cost

Somizi was tested for the coronavirus and expressed concern about the virus and how much it cost to be tested
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Thandiswa Mazwai

The effects of the national lockdown were felt by the vast majority in SA. Singer and activist Thandiswa pleaded with the presidency to intervene and ensure people did not lose their homes due to being unable to pay rent and bonds during the lockdown.

She used her platform to appeal to the president and government to consider forcing  financial institutions to act with mercy and fairness towards homeowners, and landlords to do the same for people renting homes who were financially hit by the lockdown.

“Nobody should lose their home because they can't pay rent or a bond due to the lockdown. President and government enforce this, please!”

Thandiswa Mazwai asks president to ensure people 'don't lose their homes'

The government must intervene.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Thandiswa Mazwai questions government's R150m arts covid-19 relief fund

Thandiswa asked all the right questions
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Celebs join calls for #SALockdown as spread of Covid-19 continues

With 274 cases of Covid-19 in SA, celebs and other South Africans feel more serious measures need to be put in place
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

'This should be a crime’ - Thandiswa Mazwai calls on government to act against panic buying

"All these rich folks with access cannot take up everything at the expense of a large majority of poor people in this country. No!"
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Mohale trends after Mzansi compares his gifts for Somizi with Vusi Nova’s TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | RECAP: Zozibini Tunzi on her life changing 'dramatically' TshisaLIVE
  3. Big Zulu responds to Somizi Mhlongo's criticism of 'Imali Eningi' TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang's mega moves ensured she held on to her crown tightly this year TshisaLIVE
  5. A timeline: Inside Letoya Makhene & Lebo Keswa's whirlwind love story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X