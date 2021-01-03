Timeline: AKA finds love after confirming split from DJ Zinhle

While the country was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic fallout that followed it, 2020 brought a silver lining for rapper AKA in the form of bae Nelly Tembe.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker's love life dominated headlines this year, amid rumours he had broken up with his baby mama DJ Zinhle.

While fans and social media users weighed in on the split, the star showed off his new girlfriend.

By the end of the year, the pair were a staple on the TL, showing off their love and letting fans in on their relationship.

JANUARY

Break up rumours

It all started in January when reports in City Press and Sunday World surfaced that AKA and Zinhle had broken up

City Press claimed AKA allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle just before her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”. Sunday World claimed part of the reason for their split was DJ Zinhle’s alleged partying with AKA's rival Cassper Nyovest.

Zinhle responded by changing a newspaper headline about the split to instead reflect her talent as a musician.