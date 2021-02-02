TshisaLIVE

'Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe': Zakes Mda

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
02 February 2021 - 09:00
Zakes Mda was shocked at the comparison.
Zakes Mda was shocked at the comparison.
Image: Gallo Images / Tammy Booyzen

Award-winning SA author and activist Zakes Mda has rubbished comparisons between former president Jacob Zuma and anti-apartheid struggle icon Robert Sobukwe.

Zuma made reference to Sobukwe in a statement on Monday announcing that he would not co-operate with the state capture inquiry despite a ruling by the Constitutional Court compelling him to do so.

In the statement, released by his foundation, Zuma said he did not fear going to prison should his decision be considered a violation of the law.

He further claimed the Constitutional Court ruling had “created a special and different set of circumstances specifically designed to deal with Zuma by suspending my Constitutional rights rendering me completely defenceless against the commission”.

He said this conjured up “memories of how the apartheid government passed the General Laws Amendment Act 37 in 1963 which introduced a new clause of indefinite detention specifically intended to be used against then PAC leader, Robert Sobukwe”.

“The parallels are too similar to ignore given that Sobukwe was specifically targeted for his ideological stance on liberation. I on the other hand am the target of propaganda, vilification and falsified claims against me for my stance on the transformation of this country and its economy.”

The comparison sparked heated debate on social media, with Zakes weighing in.

“I knew Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe (who we nicknamed Prof after he got a job as a teaching assistant at Wits). I can assure you, Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma is no Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe,” he wrote.

He later added “when everything else fails, martyrdom is the best refuge”.

While many agreed that Zuma could not be compared to Sobukwe, others slammed Zakes, saying that Zuma had not explicitly said he was Sobukwe.

Zakes told his critics to “read to understand”.

Some also called for him to sit this one out, claiming it would take away the respect he should be enjoying in his twilight years.

Zakes responded to the criticism, explaining that he did not need their validation or respect.

READ MORE

Zakes Mda shades Mogoeng Mogoeng following ‘vaccine of the devil’ comments

Novelist Zakes Mda says chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is a conformist “to a fundamentalist Christian dogma and to conservative evangelical ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

John Kani and Zakes Mda pay tribute to veteran actor Sam Phillips

John Kani said Sam Phillips used his art to influence the liberation of black people.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘Why do you lie all the time?' - Zakes Mda slams ‘ninny’ Donald Trump

Zakes Mda is a known Donald Trump critic.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zakes Mda slams ‘moral low’ in SA: 'Shouldn’t it be normal to be honest & not steal from your people'

"What is funny they talk so longingly about integrity as if it is something they’d have loved to have too."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Connie gifts hubby Shona Ferguson a cake for being her king TshisaLIVE
  2. Makhadzi says she is 'the most beautiful girl I know' after trolls came for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Duma offers to pay for fan's hairstyle after she tried to copy her 'do' TshisaLIVE
  4. MaMkhize takes taxi ride for fun, says 'it felt good to be back with the people' TshisaLIVE
  5. Lebo Motsoeli: ‘I can’t believe this guy dribbled me into marrying him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X