Somizi says 'uyagowisha' and tweeps hit back with 'at least you are rich'
Twitter has hit back at multitalented media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung using his wealth against him after the media personality posted a snap claiming he's going through a tough time while chilling in a Bentley.
The Idols SA judge was probably mocking the latest blog headlines that he's going through the most thanks to his recent Instagram Stories, where he posted a series of motivational quotes about letting go of people who don't value you.
After the IG stories' series of quotes went viral, the star took to Twitter to post a snap where he's seen relaxing on white-leather Bentley seats and in his caption he said, “I'm going ... in Xhosa ... lol”
Which tweeps interpreted to mean, “Ngiya gowisha (I'm going through the most)”.
Im going.......in xhosa......lol pic.twitter.com/xx2Obycxdg— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 24, 2021
While the “lol” in his caption implied that Somizi was joking, tweeps still gave him major interaction in the comments section of his tweet.
Some tweeps told him to chin up because everything will be OK, while others focused on where he was as he was posting his feels and retorted with “at least you are crying in a Bentley” kind of tweets.
SomG replied to some tweeps and even dished a clapback here and there ... as usual.
Here are some of the responses below:
ftsek wena nge copy and paste ye comforting shoulder to cry on messages.....menemene ndini......can't u see where I'm gowishing on? What does yo shoulder has that my current comfort doesn't have.....lol not my hand writing......— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 24, 2021
been there before nothing new.....pity I doubt i can say the same for u...coz u wud have to be rich first to be bankrupt.......better to be a has been like a never been........drops 🎤— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) February 24, 2021
The translation to Sotho would make his point lose context. In Xhosa it would be ndiya Gowisha, and Sesotho it would be kea tsamaya, and Somizi isn't trying to tell us hore oa tsamaya, he's saying oa gowisha.— Thamsanqa J. Maseko (@HouzKid) February 24, 2021