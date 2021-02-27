Somizi says 'uyagowisha' and tweeps hit back with 'at least you are rich'

Twitter has hit back at multitalented media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung using his wealth against him after the media personality posted a snap claiming he's going through a tough time while chilling in a Bentley.

The Idols SA judge was probably mocking the latest blog headlines that he's going through the most thanks to his recent Instagram Stories, where he posted a series of motivational quotes about letting go of people who don't value you.

After the IG stories' series of quotes went viral, the star took to Twitter to post a snap where he's seen relaxing on white-leather Bentley seats and in his caption he said, “I'm going ... in Xhosa ... lol”

Which tweeps interpreted to mean, “Ngiya gowisha (I'm going through the most)”.