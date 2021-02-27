TshisaLIVE

Somizi says 'uyagowisha' and tweeps hit back with 'at least you are rich'

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
27 February 2021 - 16:00
Tweeps shifted their focus from Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's "mgowo" and focused on the Bentley he was in.
Tweeps shifted their focus from Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung's "mgowo" and focused on the Bentley he was in.
Image: Somizi Mhlongo/ Instagram

Twitter has hit back at multitalented media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung using his wealth against him after the media personality posted a snap claiming he's going through a tough time while chilling in a Bentley.

The Idols SA judge was probably mocking the latest blog headlines that he's going through the most thanks to his recent Instagram Stories, where he posted a series of motivational quotes about letting go of people who don't value you.

After the IG stories' series of quotes went viral, the star took to Twitter to post a snap where he's seen relaxing on white-leather Bentley seats and in his caption he said, “I'm going ... in Xhosa ... lol”

Which tweeps interpreted to mean, “Ngiya gowisha (I'm going through the most)”.

While the “lol” in his caption implied that Somizi was joking, tweeps still gave him major interaction in the comments section of his tweet.

Some tweeps told him to chin up because everything will be OK, while others focused on where he was as he was posting his feels and retorted with “at least you are crying in a Bentley” kind of tweets.

SomG replied to some tweeps and even dished a clapback here and there ... as usual.

Here are some of the responses below:

