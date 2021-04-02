From Somizi's arrest to Covid-19 prayers: Here's how different our Easter was a year ago in celeb land

It's been a year since the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on Mzansi's Easter festivities, and for some celebs it is better left in the past.

SA was at the start of a lengthy Covid-19 lockdown last Easter, with alcohol banned and people urged to only leave their homes to get groceries or attend to urgent business.

AN ARREST!

For Idols SA judge Somizi it was also a holiday to forget, after he was arrested and granted bail for breaching disaster-management regulations related to “information dissemination and misinformation”.

This after he was caught on video claiming that transport minister Fikile Mbalula had given him a heads-up about a lockdown extension hours before it was announced.

He apologised for the “joke” and claimed he was “just guessing.”