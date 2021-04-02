From Somizi's arrest to Covid-19 prayers: Here's how different our Easter was a year ago in celeb land
It's been a year since the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on Mzansi's Easter festivities, and for some celebs it is better left in the past.
SA was at the start of a lengthy Covid-19 lockdown last Easter, with alcohol banned and people urged to only leave their homes to get groceries or attend to urgent business.
AN ARREST!
For Idols SA judge Somizi it was also a holiday to forget, after he was arrested and granted bail for breaching disaster-management regulations related to “information dissemination and misinformation”.
This after he was caught on video claiming that transport minister Fikile Mbalula had given him a heads-up about a lockdown extension hours before it was announced.
He apologised for the “joke” and claimed he was “just guessing.”
THE CELEB TEACHERS
Somizi again made headlines after a digital learning initiative, Free Stem Lockdown Digital School, started over the Easter weekend. It soon courted controversy after several celebs, including Somizi, were featured on promotional material for the programme.
Twitter was ablaze under the hashtag #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers, as professional educators claimed the department was undermining those with teaching qualifications in favour of celebs.
In a statement on Twitter, Africa Teen Geeks said that only qualified teachers and student teachers were recruited for the programme, and celebrities were just part of a reading club for children between grades R and 3.
A HEARTBREAK
As the nation prepared for the Easter weekend, news of Skeem Saam actor Charles Maja's death sent shock waves across the country. The veteran actor, who was best known for his role as Big Boy Mabitsela on the popular SABC1 soapie, suffered a stroke in Limpopo a day before Good Friday. He was 54.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Charles' co-star Thabo Mkhabela said he would always remember the lessons his friend had taught him.
“I went from being hurt to disbelief. Bra, I was hurt. It was so painful. I will remember him every day. Nearly every moment that I've had on the show has been with him. I don't know what now.
“I will always remember his teachings. He always looked out for me. I will miss everything about him,' he said.
A PRAYER FOR COVID-19
Easter was also a time of prayer, with DJ Tira claiming God was angry and urging the nation to have faith they would be able to curb the spread of Covid-19
“We need to pray harder than before and ask God for his intervention and mercy during this difficult time. God is angry and he can change the situation if we humble ourselves and pray earnestly. Only God can bring a change through this difficult time”, he told TshisaLIVE.
WHAT ABOUT A PLAYLIST?
As Mzansi came to grips with the lockdown, Euphonik told TshisaLIVE he was putting together playlists to help people with their mental health and anxiety.
“I'm busy creating playlists for all different types of music, because people are sitting at home during the lockdown and they don't necessarily want to listen to house music. I'm putting together music that will help people with their mental condition and anxiety ...'feel good' songs not just house music,” he said.