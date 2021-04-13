Love, a weekend in Cape Town and a fatal tragedy — five must-read stories on Nelli and AKA

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Anele “Nelli” Tembe, fiancée of rapper AKA.

Nelli apparently fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel on Sunday.

The couple got engaged in February this year after months of speculation about their relationship. Rumours circulated in January last year after a video of them kissing at a restaurant went viral.

Here are five must-read stories on Nelli and AKA:

Her shock death

Western Cape SA Police Service media liaison Capt FC van Wyk said on Sunday police were investigating an inquest case after a body of a 22-year old woman was found deceased at a hotel.

Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella confirmed the incident saying he would provide more details as soon as they become available.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard a scream followed by a “loud doef” sound, and a man shouting.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Nelli sustained polytraumatic injuries after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of the building.

She later succumbed to her injuries.