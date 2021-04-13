Love, a weekend in Cape Town and a fatal tragedy — five must-read stories on Nelli and AKA
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Anele “Nelli” Tembe, fiancée of rapper AKA.
Nelli apparently fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel on Sunday.
The couple got engaged in February this year after months of speculation about their relationship. Rumours circulated in January last year after a video of them kissing at a restaurant went viral.
Here are five must-read stories on Nelli and AKA:
Her shock death
Western Cape SA Police Service media liaison Capt FC van Wyk said on Sunday police were investigating an inquest case after a body of a 22-year old woman was found deceased at a hotel.
Pepperclub Hotel general manager Efi Ella confirmed the incident saying he would provide more details as soon as they become available.
Witnesses at the scene said they heard a scream followed by a “loud doef” sound, and a man shouting.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Nelli sustained polytraumatic injuries after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of the building.
She later succumbed to her injuries.
Families in shock, AKA inconsolable
AKA's and Nelli's families released a joint statement on Sunday expressing their shock at the death of the 22-year old.
“We are still in shock and dealing with our emotions, as she was an exceptional and gifted young woman with so much life ahead of her,” the families in a statement.
They said AKA was surrounded by loved ones and was “inconsolable” after the incident.
Tributes
Celebrities flooded social media with messages of support for AKA and tributes to Nelli. Rapper and TV host Jub Jub captioned a picture of the couple: “For the first time in my life, I questioned God.”
Anele Mdoda shared a statement from the families and captioned it: “Let's be human. We hold you in our prayers.” Maps Maponyane, Boity Thulo and Sjava also sent tributes.
Their last weekend together
AKA shared pictures and videos of Nelli on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse into what seemed like a relaxed weekend. The couple went shopping and enjoyed lunch with AKA's friends.
A video of AKA singing to Nelli resurfaces
A video of AKA singing to Nelli at an event last year resurfaced on social media on Monday as fans sent messages of support for the rapper and celebrated their love. The video shows AKA singing lyrics from Finessin, a song dedicated to Nelli.