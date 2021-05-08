TshisaLIVE

Kuli Roberts reassures fans that she’s alive after 'RIP Kuli' Facebook post

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
08 May 2021 - 12:00
Media personality Kuli Roberts assured her fans that she's alive and well.
Media personality Kuli Roberts assured her fans that she's alive and well.
Image: Instagram/Kuli Roberts

Media personality Kuli Roberts has reassured fans that she is alive and well after a picture of her with a “RIP” caption was shared on Facebook. 

Kuli took to her various social media platforms to apologise to her friends, family and fans who got a genuine scare, saying the sadist jokester responsible showed a lack of maturity.

The random person took to his Facebook and posted a black and white snap of a smiling Kuli with the caption, “Rest In Peace Kuli Roberts. Lala ngoxolo sisi”, with a heartbroken emoji and praying hands.

The guy's post quickly accumulated comments as people asked what happened. Luckily, Kuli quickly caught wind of it and set the record straight. 

I'd like to apologise to anyone who saw this. This boy needs to finish matric,” Kuli simply said on her social media.

The post has since been deleted and the account itself — which has no info of the alleged owner of the account or his friends — shows traits of being a troll account.

Kuli Roberts shared a screenshot of the Facebook post.
Kuli Roberts shared a screenshot of the Facebook post.
Image: Instagram

The media personality's fans and industry friends let out a sigh of relief and also expressed their shock at the audacity of the guy to lie about Kuli's death.

Oh my gosh,” commented Pabi Moloi.

“Wait... what?” asked a shook Khabonina Qubeka.

Not cool at all,” added musician Ishmael Morabe.

“Pay no mind to such,” said Kwela Tebza Tebogo.

To which Kuli replied, “I'm sorry for the dim folk on these Apps.”

