Gigi Lamayne gushes about working with Mi Casa to remake 'Feeling You'

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has been in grind mode and she's set to gift fans with a Mi Casa remake, which she believes will impress.

The rapper, who recently went through a traumatic hijacking ordeal, told her fans at the time that she didn't want the hijacking to overshadow the amazing work she's been doing in studio and she's finally decided to give fans a taste of what she's been cooking.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Gigi gushed over working with the legendary Mi Casa group.

“I always listened to Mi Casa growing up, so getting to work with them is absolutely amazing for me.

“What I love about Mi Casa is that they are a timeless group and make timeless music ... I think I'm one of the few female rappers they've ever worked with so they have no idea how much this means to me.”

The rapper went on to explain how the remake of Mi Casa's popular song Feeling You came about.

“The Feeling You remix came about when I was in studio because I felt that I don't have anybody legendary on the album and the album was already done, so it was then suggested to me that someone in the studio could reach out to Mi Casa and that the remix could become a reality.

“I also didn't want it to become a typical feature hence the remix conversation began. We eventually remade the song because it became a very hip-hop inspired song. So it's a remake of the song if it was hip-hop, like putting a twist into what it would sound like if it was a hip-hop song to begin with,” said the rapper.